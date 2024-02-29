Sears Advisory Group, Earns Ameriprise Client Experience Award for 2023

Sears Advisory Group, an Irvington-based financial wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial, Inc, has earned the Ameriprise Client Experience Award for 2023.

Sears Advisory Group was honored with this award because their ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0* and maintained stellar business results. The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients.

As a financial advisor, Sears Advisory Group provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Jean Kim Sears, AAMS at 914-591-1100 or visit the Ameriprise office at 90 N. Broadway, Suite 104, Irvington, NY 10533.