School Of Rock Briarcliff Manor Is Ready To Rock N’ Roll

The Briarcliff Manor grand opening event included a ribbon-cutting, live music, a dance performance, food and more!

School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, celebrated the grand opening of a new school in Briarcliff Manor. The event took place at 127 Woodside Ave. Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510 on Saturday, October 16. Along with a performance from the School of Rock House Band, the event offered a live dance performance from Expressions Studio for the Arts, ribbon-cutting by local officials, and food and drink provided by a local bar and grill.

School of Rock Briarcliff Manor is owned by Jim Domzalski. Jim grew up taking classical guitar lessons at Settlement Music School in Philadelphia. But it wasn’t until he started playing live, onstage and in bands with his friends that he fell in love with music. After a ten-year hiatus in the corporate finance world, Jim is ready to bring his love for rock n’ roll to the Briarcliff Manor community.

“I wanted to do something more fulfilling and community-focused with my life,” said Jim Domzalski. “Given that music has always been so prominent and important to me, School of Rock was the perfect fit.”

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons, drum lessons, bass lessons, keyboard lessons, and singing lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Led Zeppelin, Lenny Kravitz, Aretha Franklin and Green Day. Thanks to the school’s patented performance-based learning approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

“Jim Domzalski is exactly the type of person we look for to lead a School of Rock franchise,” said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. “He is passionate about his community and eager to provide opportunities for students to further their music education. I look forward to watching School of Rock Briarcliff Manor grow as their students thrive.”

For more information on School of Rock Briarcliff Manor, visit https://locations.schoolofrock.com/briarcliffmanor