Saint Joseph’s Medical Center Appoints Patrick McCormack as New Director of Security

Saint Joseph’s Medical Center has announced the appointment of veteran law enforcement professional Patrick McCormack as new Director of Security. Former Detective Captain for the Yonkers Police Department, McCormack has spent more than 27 years ensuring the safety and security for communities.

McCormack started his law enforcement career with the NYPD in 1996, where he served as a Police Officer in the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. In 1998, he joined the Yonkers Police Department. Upon being promoted to Sergeant, he was subsequently assigned to the department’s Internal Affairs Division and the Police Commissioners Office, where he was designated the department’s Public Information Officer (PIO).

While working as a Lieutenant and the Commanding Officer of the Community Affairs Division, he was tasked with increasing community outreach efforts in his city. He was instrumental in implementing numerous programs for the department including the Need to Reed (book donation program), HEART (Heroin Enforcement & Assistance Response Team), the Summer Reading Buddies program, the Stop & Shake program, as well as instituting Coffee with a Cop as a regular community outreach tool used by his department. In 2017, he created the Yonkers Force Youth Hockey program, in which Yonkers Police Officers teach the sport of ice hockey to underprivileged youth aged 7 – 9 from the City of Yonkers.

A resident of Hastings-on-Hudson, McCormack is a member of the Pipes & Drums of the Police Emerald Society of Westchester and is very involved in the Aisling Irish Community Center in the Woodlawn section of Yonkers.

“We are very pleased to have Patrick McCormack as our new Director of Security, He brings a wealth of law enforcement experience as well as extensive involvement in the local community,” said Saint Joseph’s Medical Center President & CEO Michael Spicer.

To learn more visit saintjosephs.org.