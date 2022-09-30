Ronald McDonald House Greater Hudson Valley Unveils Designing Hope Showhouse

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV), the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and aspire design and home magazine are excited to announce Designing Hope Showhouse: A project to create comfort in a home-away-from-home. The project includes a complete remodel of the House, with the help of generous leaders in the interior design industry. During the unveiling last week, 20 designers’ creations included: 2 corridors, 13 en-suite bedrooms and bathrooms, 2 family laundry rooms, a lobby and vestibule, a conference room, a family pantry, a 2nd floor family study and relaxations space, a day room, a public restroom and office space.

ASID NY Metro Board of Directors embarked on this special project to renew the House. “Our mission was to transform the Ronald McDonald House to create a comforting space that promotes healing and fosters an atmosphere of peace and hope for families stricken with a sick child. This certainly could not have happened without the dedication, talent, and donations from our extremely generous designers,” said Katherine McGowen, President, ASID NY Metro, “We are thrilled to be unveiling the spaces and are humbled and inspired by the care and effort each and every designer has put into creating a place of comfort for the families that will use this beautifully renovated home.”

Designing Hope includes the involvement of several of the country’s top interior designers who have helped to provide even more comforting accommodations to the 200 plus families the House serves each year. The designers for Designing Hope include: Christine Ortiz-Oh! Designs Interiors, Vanessa Deleon Associates, Bjorn Bjornsson Design/Byrnes Design Studio, Diane Durocher Interiors, Elissa Grayer Interior Design, Alexis Hughes & Co., Melissa Anderson-OAD Interiors, Pavarini Design, Barbara Bell Interiors, Kim Radovich Interiors, Tammy Bolden-Bold Interior Designs, Lori Miller- LCG Interior Design, Suzanne Goldberg-SBG Design Inc, The Lewis Design Group-Barbara Lewis, Poppy Lane Interiors-Monica Stoller, Rachel Laxer Interiors, Tobi Schmidt Designs, Barbara Ostrom Associates, and ASID Student Team. This past Spring all participating designers attended a Designer Kick-Off Luncheon, where they received tours of the House and surveyed each room to inspire their creative involvement with the re-design.

Many local businesses sponsored Designing Hope including: Alan Barry Photography, Allen Carpet, Best Plumbing, California Closets, Carpet Trends, Currey & Co, Eastern Accents, Fabricut, Fenway Floors, Fiber-Seal Northeast, Gurri, Hercules, Hudson Valley Lighting, Kohler, Kravet, Lapitec, Laurent Lighting, Members of Yonkers Fire Department, Sherwin-Williams, Stanton Carpet, York Wallcoverings, Z&R Painting and Contracting LLC

“We are thrilled about this collaboration and the transformation that Designing Hope has brought to the Ronald McDonald House” said Christina Riley, Executive Director, RMHGHV.“The thoughtful care each and every designer has put into this project is inspiring. In just a few months they have accomplished what we at Ronald McDonald House strive to achieve everyday; making families feel at home, even when they can’t be.”

The culmination of the RMHGHV Designing Hope project was celebrated with a Designer Showcase Gala which included exclusive tours of the newly designed areas, unique silent auction opportunities, light entertainment, fine dining, cocktails, and more.

For more information on Designing Hope visit www.rmhghv.org or follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/rmhghv.

All photos supplied by RMHGHV