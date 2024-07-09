Robison Summer Concert Series Kicks Off at Kensico Dam Plaza on July 12

It feels something like summertime so get ready for the Robison Summer Concert Series – our free, live music concerts – at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. Kicking things off, Shot Thru the Heart: A Tribute to Bon Jovi will perform on Friday, July 12, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Kensico Dam Plaza is among our most treasured sites. It’s one of Westchester’s most picturesque venues to relax and enjoy in-person performances with family, friends and other residents.”

Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Commissioner Kathy O’Connor said: “Warm summer nights create the perfect atmosphere to bring together people who share a love for the same artist or genre. The thrill of being part of a live audience amplifies the enjoyment.”

Gates open at 6 p.m., and the concerts begin at 7 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Please bring blankets and lawn chairs for general seating. Coolers are permitted.

Mark your calendar to enjoy terrific tunes from these four fantastic bands:

Friday, July 26: Love Story – A Tribute to Taylor Swift

Friday, August 9: Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band: A Tribute to the Music of Jimmy Buffett and Zac Brown

Friday, August 16: Captain Jack: The Ultimate Billy Joel Tribute Band

Friday, August 30: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

The Robison Summer Concert Series is presented by the Westchester County Parks and Sharc Creative with Westchester Parks Foundation, and support from White Plains Hospital, Tompkins Community Bank, 100.7 WHUD, 107.1 The Peak, Hamlethub, Inspiria Outdoor Advertising, Morano Group Landscapes and Hardscapes and Westchester Magazine.

Kensico Dam Plaza is at 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla. For more information, call (914) 864-PARK.