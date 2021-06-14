Robison Oil Receives Excellence Award from Lennox® Industries

Local Dealer Recognized for Decades of Brand Service

Robison has been awarded the Dave Lennox Years of Partnership Award by Lennox Industries.

The award celebrates Robison Oil’s 100 years serving its community and employees while representing the Lennox brand.

“The Dave Lennox Years of Partnership Award is how we honor and thank our most valuable long-time dealers,” said Douglas L. Young, president and COO, Lennox Residential Heating & Cooling. “Lennox dealers represent our brand to homeowners and consumers in the market and give meaning and dimension to our brand promise.”

Robison oil has served the residents of Westchester and Putnam County for over a century. The home comfort company serves as the area’s “one-stop shop” for all energy needs offering natural gas, electricity, and solar at great rates, licensed plumbing services, repairs and installations of all types of heating and cooling systems, and solutions for indoor air quality problems.

“We honored to receive this award on our 100th anniversary,’’ said Dan Singer, co-president of Robison. “We are proud to offer our customers Lennox products because they stand for reliability, something that Robison is widely known for.’’

A worldwide leader in home comfort, Lennox offers its award-wining air conditioning and heating products through a network of more than 7,000 dealers throughout North America. Providing some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, including the first ultra-low emissions furnace and hospital-grade air filtration, Lennox has a history of designing innovative HVAC and indoor air quality products.

To find out more about how Robison can help you with your home’s heating, cooling and indoor air quality needs, call (914)-425-5791 or visit Lennox.com/residential.