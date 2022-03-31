Rick Krasner Celebrates 30 Years with Statewide Abstract Corp.

Statewide Abstract is pleased to celebrate Senior Vice President Richard (Rick) Krasner’s 30th anniversary of employment with the company. Marking this milestone of dedicated service, Statewide Abstract President Ken Meccia said, “Rick is one of the most valued employees on our team. His dedication to the firm and to serving our clients at the highest levels is unmatched in the industry.”

Rick began his career at Statewide Abstract in September 1992 and since that time has built an extensive client base of attorneys, lenders, realtors, and developers across the Hudson Valley and New York City.He has also built a reputation as a master networker, which has been a crucial part of his success in title sales—and which he says he learned from Ken Meccia.

“From day one, Kenny stressed the importance of networking. He encouraged me to meet with attorneys, real estate agents, and loan officers, and said once you establish those relationships, start to connect and introduce them to other people within your own network,” Rick said. “To this day, clients will say thatI’m the best ‘connector’ they’ve ever met. If I can make my clients more successful, I believe it will come back to me.”

Rick is known around the Statewide office as someone who always goes the extra mile. “The production team greatly appreciates the effort I put in after a deal is originated. Pulling deeds, locating surveys, calling examiners and municipalities—I enjoy jumping in to handle all of these aspects of the deal,” he explained.

Active in BNI since 1996, Rick served as vice president and president for three consecutive terms of the Westchester chapter, which he helped grow from 22 to 50 members. Nine years ago, seeking to expand his New York City residential and commercial business, Rick joined a Manhattan BNI chapter, which he calls “the best business move I’ve ever made.”

When not hunkered down at work for Statewide or connecting with professionals across the real estate industry, Rick can be found indulging his passion for golf or spending time with his wife Robin and daughter Kimberly at their Edgemont home.

“I believe the future is bright for the title Industry and Statewide Abstract. No one has the depth of experience we bring to the table for every client. We have helped our clients close over 125,000 deals since 1977 and I’m looking forward to helping close the next 125,000!” says Rick.