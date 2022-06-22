Regeneron Groundbreaking in Tarrytown

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking for Regeneron’s previously announced $1.8 billion research, preclinical manufacturing and support facilities at the company’s Westchester County campus in Tarrytown.

The company, a biotechnology leader that invents and manufactures life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases, committed to creating at least 1,000 new full-time, high-skill jobs in the Mid-Hudson Region over the next five years. To encourage Regeneron’s continued expansion in New York State, Empire State Development is supporting the project with up to $100 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits, consistent with the company’s hiring goals. Regeneron considered several potential sites in the tri-state area before deciding to expand in the Mid-Hudson region.

“New York is a leader in the life sciences industry in part due to the decades of investment and many groundbreaking scientific advancements at Regeneron,” Governor Hochul said. “The COVID-19 crisis was one demonstration of how quickly and effectively Regeneron is able to deploy its drug discovery and development engine against devastating diseases. Regeneron’s work has undoubtedly saved countless lives in New York and throughout the United States, and we are proud that Regeneron will continue to create good jobs and invest in the Mid-Hudson region as they work to make additional breakthroughs against blindness-causing diseases, cancer, genetic diseases and more.”

Regeneron President and Chief Executive Officer Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., said, “We have been a proud New York company since our beginning over three decades ago, during which time we have invented industry-leading drug discovery technology and developed ten FDA-approved or authorized medicines entirely in our own laboratories. New York State has played an important role in our success by consistently recognizing the value of innovation, fostering an inclusive and dynamic biomedical industry, and helping to attract top talent to the region.”

Tarrytown serves as Regeneron’s corporate and research and development headquarters, and the expansion plan now underway includes the addition of new laboratories, preclinical manufacturing and process development suites and office space. This project will encompass the design, construction and fit out of up to eight buildings, three parking garages and a central utility plant totaling approximately 900,000 square feet.

The project is expected to take place in two phases over six years, with construction expected to be completed in 2027. The direct and indirect fiscal benefit to state and local government is estimated to be more than $283.3 million, with a nearly $2 billion estimated economic benefit to New York State.

Regeneron was founded in 1988 in New York City; the following year, New York State invested $250,000 in the company. Today, Regeneron is the largest biotech company in New York State and one of the largest and most productive in the world. The company is consistently ranked among the best biopharmaceutical employers by Sciencemagazine and included on the Civic 50 list of most community-minded companies in the nation.