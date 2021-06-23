Popular Music School Opens 3rd Location In Pleasantville

The Cortlandt School of Performing Arts presently operates two popular music schools, in Croton and in Mohegan Lake, and is now expanding to the owner’s hometown of Pleasantville. Together with her husband, Ray Arrucci, Equity Actor, musician, and business manager of CSPA, Carol (Cavalieri) Arrucci will be opening their third location in the heart of Pleasantville, on 29 Marble Avenue, this September. The school employs 23 professional musicians and has NYS K-12 music education certified instructors on staff. Many of those teachers will be in the Pleasantville location, when they open.

“I grew up in Pleasantville and when this space became available through my dear family friend, Sam Archie, I immediately jumped at it,” said Carol. Carol attended the Pleasantville schools’ grades K-12 and is fondly remembered as a star vocalist and pianist in the school district and as a former coordinator of music at Holy Innocents Church. She has been President of Pleasantville Music Theatre for the last 10+ years, keeping well-rooted in Pleasantville activities. The couple presently resides in Ossining, NY, which is central to their 3 locations.

Carol was the Musical Director of the children’s chorus for Broadway’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and several Pleasantville students were part of that chorus when it opened on Broadway. The group continued performing as “The Westchester Dreamcoats” and became a training ground for professional young singers, lasting over 10 years. This inspired her to continue sharing her talents and eventually opening a school where others can do the same.

“Our music school serves all ages and all levels,” she explains. “We want to bring quality private music lessons to Pleasantville. Ms. Arrucci taught music in the Hendrick Hudson School District for 25 years before opening what has now grown into upper Westchester’s largest music school.

The school is already registering students and saving spots for their Grand Opening in September, and they will be offering private lessons on all instruments and voice lessons, beginners to pre-professional levels.

Contact 914-420-8966 or CortArts@yahoo.com for more information or visit www.CortArts.com.