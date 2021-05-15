Playa Bowls Brings a Taste Of Summer to Tarrytown with the Opening of New Superfruit Bowl Shop

On Saturday, May 15th Playa Bowls, the Jersey Shore’s original Acai Bowl Shop will be bringing the bright and unique flavors of acai and pitaya, alongside fresh juices, oatmeal and more to the Tarrytown community in partnership with local entrepreneurs Kevin and Theresa Mulqueen. Playa Bowls Tarrytown will be located at 3 Main Street, Tarrytown, NY.

The new Tarrytown location will be Playa Bowls109th store nationwide and the 9th location in the state of New York. The 800 sq ft store is located at just off Main Street next to Tarrytown Music Hall and will be serving up delicious bowls to customers from Westchester. “Always fulfill your dreams,” explains Kevin and Theresa Mulqueen.

Customers at Playa Bowls can pick from an extensive menu of creative bowls or custom design their own, choosing from a variety of bases made with superfoods including Pure Acai Berry, Pitaya Fruit, Chia Seeds, Coconuts, Kale, Bananas, and layering on toppings including fresh fruit, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries, and nut butters. Playa Bowls also offers a selection of oatmeal bowls, fresh juices, and smoothies. Playa Bowls can be made Vegan, Gluten Free, and can be adapted to integrate into Whole 30, Keto, and Pal/eo diets.

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate the delicious, refreshing, healthy versions of acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, California, and Hawaii. At each beach, they discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat and came home wanting more. The pair set up a blender and a folding table on the boardwalk in their hometown of Belmar, and Playa Bowls was born. Six years, thousands of employees, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit bowls with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

Founder Abby Taylor explains “Our Westchester County family has always welcomed us with open arms, so we’re thrilled to be collaborating with Kevin & Theresa to bring Playa Bowls to the amazing community of Tarrytown!”

Playa Bowls Tarrytown will be open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm. Welcome to Pineappleland!