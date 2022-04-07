Philanthropic Expert Joins KinoSaito Art Center in Verplanck, NY

KinoSaito Board of Directors announced the hiring of philanthropic expert and Westchester County resident Suzanne Grossberg to their nonprofit art center in Verplanck, NY. Ms. Grossberg will become the organization’s inaugural director of arts advancement beginning April 9, 2022.

KinoSaito, Inc. is a novel 501(c)(3) nonprofit rooted in the creation and practice of abstract art and committed to nurturing experimentation in every form and medium. It opened in 2021 upon renovation completion of its 1921 former St. Patrick’s School building. The center is located in the Hudson River Hamlet of Verplanck, 45-minutes north of New York City. It houses two galleries, two artist-in-residence studios, an 80-seat theater, 35-seat classroom, café, and garden.

Collaborating with the Board of Directors in their efforts to advance KinoSaito’s unique mission, Ms. Grossberg will be responsible for strategic growth planning, board and advisory council expansion, donor relations, fundraising, grant writing, program/event creation and execution, and public/community relations. Coming to the position with over 30 years of raising millions of dollars for the arts, education, and research, she is looking forward to the challenges ahead.

Most recently, Ms. Grossberg was president and CEO of her own consulting company and helped numerous nonprofits with planning, board development, fundraising, grant writing, and public relations. She is also a former State University of New York (SUNY) Art Studio Professor and Director of Sponsored Research who exhibited her multimedia installations/performances for 15 years. Ms. Grossberg earned an MA in Creative Arts Interdisciplinary from San Francisco State University and BS Magna Cum Laude in Communication Arts from SUNY New Paltz.

“We are excited about having such an experienced philanthropic expert like Ms. Grossberg join our KinoSaito staff,” noted Board President Mikiko Ino. “With her diverse arts and education background, New York City philanthropic knowledge, and charming personality, I am confident that she will help us grow our young organization and ensure its sustainability for years to come.”

For more information about KinoSaito, visit www.kinosaito.org. To schedule a free tour, contact Art Center Manager Michael Barraco at michael@kinosaito.org or call 914-293-7468.