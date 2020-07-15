Phelps Physician Elected to Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society Board of Directors

Owen J. O’Neill, MD, MPH, FUHM, Medical Director for the Division of Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine at Phelps Hospital Northwell Health and Westchester Hyperbaric Medicine, was recently elected to the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society Board of Directors. He performed post-graduate training in general surgery and internal medicine at New York Medical College affiliated hospitals. Additionally, he completed a research fellowship at Westchester County Medical Center, Macy Burn Center and training in clinical Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine with the world renowned hyperbaracist, Dr. Eric Kindwall. Dr. O’Neill was nationally certified through the Kindwall Program in 1993 and recertified in 2010 with the American College of Hyperbaric Medicine. It was Dr. O’Neill who helped repurpose hyperbaric oxygen hoods to be used for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Dr. O’Neill is elected a Fellow in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, a distinction awarded to less than 75 physicians worldwide specializing in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine. He serves as lead dive medical officer on international commercial dive projects that incorporate mixed gas and saturation operations, deep tunneling projects using tunnel boring machines, hyperbaric transfer shuttles (darts) and multiplace deck decompression chambers (Med-Locks). Dr. O’Neill is a Dive Medical Examiner (DME) and holds active certification through the Diving Medical Advisory Committee (DMAC). He holds a Master of Public Health from The Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health with a concentration in Environmental & Occupational Health. He is actively involved in the well-being of commercial divers and tunnel workers and conducts research aimed at preservation of their health.

Collectively, the Board of Directors welcomes Dr. O’Neill, and writes, “Owen, thank you for joining the UHMS board of directors, we are grateful for your engagement. Our board has a strong history of dynamic activity and constructive engagement that benefits from diverse input and we look forward to your contributions.”

Dr. O’Neill is a resident of Chappaqua, NY.