Phelps Hospital Recognized with Four-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health has received a prestigious four-star rating for the third consecutive year from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in its Care Compare guide. Phelps is one of only two hospitals in Westchester and Rockland counties to receive four stars from CMS.

“We are very proud to earn four stars from CMS for three years in a row, especially during 2020 when conditions were so difficult and staff were on overload,” said Phelps Executive Director Eileen Egan, RN, Esq. “Even in the most challenging times, our staff remain dedicated to quality patient care and that commitment shows!”

The CMS star rating summarizes how well hospitals nationwide performed on an identified set of quality measures. The overall rating, between one and five stars, synthesizes a variety of measures across seven areas of quality into a single star rating. These measure groups include mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.

“Every day our staff come to the hospital prepared to deliver the highest quality care in a comforting and compassionate environment,” said Phelps Deputy Executive Director Tracy Feiertag, MS, DHA. “Maintaining this level of performance for three straight years is something we are all very proud of. We continue to set the bar higher each day so that our community feels comfortable coming to Phelps for care during this otherwise difficult and scary time.”

For more information or to access the CMS Care Compare guide, visit www.medicare.gov/care-compare.

Phelps Hospital Northwell Health is at 701 North Broadway in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. and can be reached by calling (914) 366-3000 or visiting www.phelps.northwell.edu. Follow @PhelpsHospitalNorthwell on Facebook, @Phelps-Hospital-Northwell on LinkedIn and @PhelpsHospital on Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and updates.