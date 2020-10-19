Phelps Hospital Receives World’s Top Nursing Honor

Phelps Hospital has been awarded Magnet Recognition® status, a distinguished designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) that recognizes commitment to excellence in nursing and dedication to exemplary patient care.

Currently, about 500 hospitals worldwide – or about 8 percent – have been granted Magnet® status.

“Achieving this prestigious status highlights our outstanding level of nursing excellence and serves as a testament to our talented nursing staff’s commitment to providing the highest quality care to our patients,” said Mary McDermott, MSN, RN, senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Phelps.

The 238-bed acute care hospital, a part of Northwell Health, is known for providing a high-quality patient experience for communities in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties and has been NICHE™ (Nurses Improving Care for Healthsystem Elders) recognized since 2013. The nursing staff – 84 percent of which have their BSN or higher – was also a big part in helping the hospital being recently designated a 2020 LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation – and helping it earn the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

Phelps is the eighth Northwell Health hospital to achieve Magnet® status, joining the ranks of Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, North Shore University Hospital (NSUH) in Manhasset, Cohen Children’s Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, Huntington Hospital, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson and Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco. The hospital received eight exemplars, or examples of best practices.

Northwell Health President and CEO Michael J. Dowling was present for the official congratulatory call from the ANCC on October 14 and was joined by Maureen White, RN, executive vice president and Northwell’s chief nursing executive; Kevin Beiner, senior vice president and regional executive director, Western Region; Eileen Egan, RN, JD, executive director of Phelps Hospital; and Ms McDermott – along with several cheering nurses.

“Since Phelps joined Northwell in 2014, we have consistently pursued new ways to continuously improve the quality of care for the people of this community,” said Mr. Dowling. “Magnet status is much more than a recognition. It is indicative of the value, empathy and people here who are making a difference for so many as they heal.”

“It’s truly an honor to be granted this prestigious status by the ANCC for the remarkable care our nurses provide to patients every day,” Ms. Egan said. “This recognition would not have been possible if not for the extremely hard work of our dedicated staff. And to achieve this honor during a global pandemic speaks volumes to the diligence and perseverance of our nursing staff as a whole.”

To achieve Magnet® recognition, organizations must undergo an extensive, rigorous process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. The application process entails submitting documentation, as well as an on-site visit and a review by the Magnet® commission. Research has shown that this designation provides special benefits to healthcare organizations and their communities, including highest standard of care for patients, business growth and financial success, and a nursing staff who feels motivated and valued.