Phelps Hospital Northwell Health Receives National Accolades in Four Specialties

Phelps Hospital Northwell Health recently received four “high performing” accolades for finishing in the top 10% in various medical specialties by U.S. News and World Report’s Best Regional Hospital list. Phelps was deemed high performing in Orthopedics, Hip Replacement, Heart Failure, and COPD. These prestigious rankings contribute to a total of 27 combined national accolades with other Northwell Health facilities.

Eileen Egan, RN, JD, Esq, and the newly appointed Executive Director of Phelps, had this to say, “I’m incredibly proud of the recognition by US News & World Report. It confirms what I and everyone who works here at Phelps knows to be true, that excellent patient care is not only what we strive for but is at the core of everything we do.” Egan, along with newly appointed Deputy Executive Director Tracy Feiertag, Chief Medical Officer Tobe Banc, MD, and Chief Nursing Officer Mary McDermott, RN, leads an all-female team of top leadership at Phelps Hospital, a first among area hospitals to be able to make that claim.