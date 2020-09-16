Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health Designated 2020 LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader

Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health is proud to announce that it has been designated a 2020 LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, a national education organization focused on equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

Phelps is one of just two hospitals in Westchester County to receive this award. (The other is Northern Westchester Hospital, also part of Northwell Health.) Moreover, with no LGBTQ-awarded hospitals in Rockland and Putnam counties, Phelps is proud to bring its expertise to those nearby LGBTQ communities.

Robbins L. Gottlock, MD who serves as VP & Associate Medical Director at Phelps Hospital and founded the LGBTQIA+ Health Center of Excellence affiliated with Phelps Hospital, commented, “This designation signals to communities throughout the area that we welcome people who are LGBTQIA+ and strive to be exceptionally knowledgeable about their particular health care needs. Expert services are especially important now during the COVID-19 pandemic, which may present additional health challenges for these groups.”

The requirements for receipt of LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader status are significant. Phelps staff had to complete training in LGBTQ patient-centered care and the hospital was required to have policies that “specifically outline procedures and practices aimed at eliminating bias and insensitivity, and ensuring appropriate, welcoming interactions with transgender patients.” The hospital was also required to document that it includes both “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” in its patient non-discrimination policy and includes both “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” in its employment nondiscrimination policy.

To make an appointment with the outpatient LGBTQIA+ Health Center of Excellence affiliated with Phelps Hospital Northwell Health, call (914) 269-1730.