Phelps Hospital Names Dr. Ramandeep Sahni as New Stroke Director

Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health has named Dr. Ramandeep Sahni as Stroke Director. With over 15 years of clinical experience in the Hudson Valley region, Dr. Sahni will also serve as Northwell Health’s Regional Director of Stroke Ambulatory Services for the Westchester region.

Dr. Sahni is dedicated to developing and promoting strategies to standardize stroke care to eliminate healthcare disparities. Her personal goal is to advance stroke prevention by raising awareness of the concept of vascular health within the community and assuring her patients are educated and empowered to target their own risk factors.

“My primary role as Stroke Director at Phelps is to oversee the care of all stroke patients to assure we are providing an optimal care environment during their hospital stay,” said Dr. Sahni. “As the Westchester Regional Stroke Ambulatory Director for Northwell, I hope to foster a continuum of care for our stroke patients and their caregivers in the outpatient setting.”

After graduating from Dayanand Medical College in India, Dr. Sahni completed her medical internship and neurology residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, followed by a two-year Vascular Neurology Fellowship training at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York.

Double board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in Adult Neurology and Vascular Neurology, Dr. Sahni is a Clinical Associate Professor of Neurology at New York Medical College as well as a member of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Heart Association.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Sahni join Phelps as the director of our stroke program,” said Phelps Executive Director Eileen Egan, RN, Esq. “She is a great addition to our team and will no doubt bring our stroke program to the next level. These are very exciting times at Phelps as we enhance the services we provide to our patients and bring tertiary level care to our community.”

Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health is officially designated as a Stroke Center by the New York State Department of Health. Prioritizing every patient who arrives with signs of stroke, Phelps provides immediate testing, diagnosis, and treatment. Research shows that receiving treatment at a designated Stroke Center reduces the risk of complications and improves long-term outcomes.