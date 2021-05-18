Phelps Hospital Names Dr. Cameron Budenz Medical Director of its Audiology and Cochlear Implant Center

Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health is pleased to appoint Dr. Cameron Budenz of Croton-on-Hudson as medical director of the Phelps Audiology and Cochlear Implant Center. Dr. Budenz, who joined the hospital’s medical team in 2014, will also continue to serve as medical director of the Phelps Balance Center.

Board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Dr. Budenz cares for children and adults with ear and skull base disorders. She has expertise in the treatment and management of acute and chronic ear disease, hearing loss, imbalance and dizziness, facial nerve disorders and lateral skull base tumors.

“Dr. Budenz is one of the most intelligent, pleasant, thorough, dependable and good-hearted physicians I have ever had the privilege to collaborate with in our center,” said Paula Dinu, director of Speech and Audiology at Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health. “Our staff are beyond thrilled to have such a strong medical leader who has the heart and compassion needed to ensure the best patient care with continuity across all involved disciplines to yield excellent patient outcomes.”

Dr. Budenz received her medical education at the University of Michigan Medical School. She then went on to complete her surgical internship and otolaryngology residency at New York University, which included work at NYU Langone Medical Center, Bellevue Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital.

“I am thrilled to continue to be a part of the Phelps Balance Program and to also now serve as the medical director of the Phelps Audiology and Cochlear Implant Center,” said Dr. Budenz. “These programs capitalize on the expertise of audiologists, speech and language pathologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists at Phelps, working together as a team to provide premier care to the people of the Hudson Valley for their hearing and balance concerns. Our team looks forward to continuing to build upon the comprehensive balance, audiology and cochlear implant services that we offer at Phelps.”

While at the Kresge Hearing Research Institute at the University of Michigan, Dr. Budenz studied the use of gene therapy to promote auditory neuron survival and regeneration in the deafened inner ear. She has a particular interest in cochlear implantation, otosclerosis, chronic ear disease and cholesteatoma, vestibular schwannomas and vestibular disorders.

“We are excited to have Dr. Budenz lead our Audiology and Cochlear Implant Center,” said Phelps Executive Director Eileen Egan, RN, Esq. “She has been invaluable to Phelps over the past several years, both as a physician and medical director. She possesses the ideal qualities to direct our center, with the expertise and compassion that complement our high degree of skill and integrity at Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health.”

In addition to her role at Phelps, Dr. Budenz is an associate physician with ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP.