Phelps Hospital Named Age-Friendly Health System by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement

Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health has been recognized as an Age-Friendly Health System by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI). The hospital recently achieved Level II status, Committed to Care Excellence, which is the initiative’s highest designation.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans aged 65 years and older is expected to nearly double over the next 30 years, from 43.1 million in 2012 to an estimated 83.7 million in 2050. Age-Friendly Health Systems is an initiative of The John A. Hartford Foundation and the IHI, in partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Catholic Health Association of the United States, designed to meet the challenge of providing evidence-based practice to every older adult at every care interaction.

“Phelps has the honor of being identified as a leader in a rapidly growing movement committed to care of older adults,” said Ellen Woods, Program Director, Vitality and Caregiver Program at Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health. “Becoming an Age-Friendly Health System entails reliably providing four evidence-based elements of high-quality care, known as the 4Ms, to all older adults in all settings.”

When the 4Ms model of care – What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility – are applied together, they represent a shift in the paradigm of how older adults are cared for. Level II hospitals must have three months of verified data to demonstrate the early impact of using the 4Ms.

“As always, Phelps is committed to providing the highest level of care to our patients,” Woods added. “Receiving the top level of recognition by the IHI demonstrates our commitment to focusing on the needs of the older adult.”

Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health’s newly created Care Connections program, a partnership with the Westchester Public/Private Partnership for Aging Services, assists caregivers by offering free services such as guidance and counseling from a caregiver navigator, care baskets with resource material and relaxing amenities as well as free educational workshops and symposiums. For information, call 914-366-1199 or email caregiver@northwell.edu.