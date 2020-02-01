Phelps Hospital Achieves 4 Stars in Review Of Hospitals from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

For the second year in a row, Northwell Health’s Phelps Hospital has earned the prestigious 4-Star rating from the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a part of the federal Department of Health and Human Services. Phelps is the only hospital in Westchester and Rockland counties to receive 4 Stars from CMS. Hospital Compare is a consumer-oriented website that regularly issues ratings of hospitals. It provides information on how well hospitals provide care to their patients, as well as patients’ ratings of their satisfaction with the hospital. Information on Hospital Compare website can help consumers make informed decisions about where to go for health care based on nationally accepted performance measures. Phelps, a part of Northwell Health, rated 4 out 5 stars. Ratings are based on several components, which include survey of patients’ experiences, timely & effective care, complications, readmissions, mortality, and value of care.

Daniel Blum, CEO and President of Phelps said, “We are incredibly proud to receive a four-star rating through CMS and Hospital Compare because it reflects the exceptional care that we provide to our patients. We have a dedicated staff of caring professionals and a culture focused on improving quality, safety and patient satisfaction. At Phelps we are constantly working to keep patient experience at top of mind.”

For more information Hospital Compare visit www.cms.gov.