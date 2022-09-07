Peekskill Rotary Fall Festival Set for October 1

The Peekskill Rotary Club, after the successful Cherry Blossom Festival this Spring, is bookending the Summer with a fun-filled Fall Festival to be held on Saturday October 1st at the Peekskill Riverfront Green. There is no entrance fee and the event is from 12 – 6 pm, rain or shine.

Attractions include live music, a DJ, food trucks including Peekskill Brewery’s craft brews and hard cider, a pumpkin carving contest, craft vendors, kids’ maze, pumpkin patch and painting, children’s inflatable slide and obstacle course, crafts, bike skills rodeo, raffles, and more. The Country Kitchen will be selling apples and apple pies, cider and cider donuts, popcorn, lemonade and other delectable treats. Student volunteers from the area join with local Rotarians who also volunteer their time to work at the Festival, all illustrating how much “Peekskill is a Friendly Town”.

“This event is designed to offer a day of outdoor fun for the community, and to raise money to give back to the local community as well as to fund international projects throughout the year. Hopefully the Fall Festival will become an annual e vent as successful as the Rotary Club’s Annual Horse Show, which ran for over 50 years. By holding it at the Riverfront, with all day music and many more varied activities, we hope to bring in more people on this one day than the successful horse shows did in their two-day events” said Richard Swann, President Elect of the Rotary Club of Peekskill.

“I can’t thank enough the many volunteers and sponsors whose support makes this event possible. Companies such as Rectangle Health, L & D Strategies, Park Ave Building and Roofing Supplies, Crescent Consulting Companies, Holtec International, New York Presbyterian HVHC, Silverton Contracting Corp, as well as Rotarian Mary Foster, contribute so much to our community,” Rich continued, “and they are awesome to work with as well.”

* * * *

The Peekskill Rotary Club was founded over 100 years ago, in 1919, and has been raising funds to grant worthy causes ever since. There are currently over 80 members from the Peekskill and Cortlandt area who volunteer their time to make the community and world a better place.

Examples of Peekskill Rotary’s giving include:

Educational Projects – Peekskill Rotary grants over 12 Scholarships to college and technical schools each year, provides funding to allow students to attend camps, music, robotics, and leadership programs. Its “Literacy Lovers” project has given out over 35,000 books to Peekskill children. Local schools and libraries are regularly supported, as are Career Days and “Adopt a Class”. Peekskill schools have benefited from a greenhouse given to Woodside Elementary, cherry trees to the High School, topsoil for the Regeneration Garden at Oakside School, gym equipment for Uriah Hill pre-school, new filled backpacks for students and so much more.

Food Grants – For years, Caring for the Homeless of Peekskill (CHOP) has received weekly meals prepared and served by Rotarians. During the Pandemic, Rotary helped local restaurants keep their doors open with $75,000 in grants to provide meals to first responders and Peekskill residents. The Club also worked with the Food Bank of Westchester to distribute thousands of pounds of fresh produce and meals weekly.

100 Cherry Trees – Each year for the past 5 years, the Peekskill Rotary Club has held a Cherry Blossom Festival & Plant Sale to celebrate Spring and the flowering of the 100 Cherry Trees donated by Rotary to the Riverfront in honor of the 100 years of the club’s giving. Funds raised at the event are given to various causes.

Many Charities – Veteran’s, Cancer Support, Drug Prevention and Rehabilitation, Alzheimer’s Association, Autism Help, Blood Banks, Gift of Life, Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance, and many other local and international organizations have benefited from grants from the Peekskill Rotary Foundation. Eradicating Polio, an international project, continues to be supported by the club.

“Rotary Knolls” in Depew Park in Peekskill – Built in 1945 by the Club, it still stands today as a beautiful picnic area open to all. Consisting of a covered shelter, picnic tables, paved walkway, and other facilities on a picturesque knoll, it has been restored over the years by the Club.

9/11 Memorial at the Peekskill Riverfront – On July 4, 2002, the Peekskill Rotary dedicated a monument in memory of the four area residents who perished in the 9/11 attacks, planting a tree and small garden at the Riverfront. Every year, the Club holds a 9/11 Memorial service at the tree and monument ensuring the day is not forgotten.

“Rotary Walk” at the Hudson Valley Hospital Center – In 2008, Rotarians envisioned this nature trail as a place of solace for those visiting a loved one at the hospital, as well as for those working at the hospital who could use a stress releasing stroll or simply just exercise. The donation allowed for the 4-year project restoration of McGregory Brook, cleanup of the wetlands, a 550’ boardwalk, wood chip trail, benches and native plantings. Visitors are welcome to walk there today.

“Healing Garden” at the Montrose Campus of the VA Hudson Valley Health Care System – This gift was completed in 2011, to thank the Veterans for their service, and to allow them to enjoy nature’s beauty. The outdoor stone walking paths and sitting areas, as well as views from inside the building were funded, designed, and constructed by the Peekskill and Cortlandt Manor Rotary Clubs.

For more information on the Peekskill Rotary Fall Festival 2022, or the Peekskill Rotary Club, please go www.peekskillrotary.com