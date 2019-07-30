Ossining Store Named One of Top Three Music Stores in the World

On July 19, Ossining-based Mike Risko Music was named one of the top three music dealers in the world at the annual convention of the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) in Nashville, Tenn. Of the three finalists for NAMM Dealer of the Year, Mike Risko Music was the only one from the United States.

NAMM also named Mike Risko Music one of the three most innovative music stores in the world. With 14,400 members, NAMM is the global association of music retailers.

The Dealer of the Year Award honors retail music dealers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their customers and share a vision to create a more musical world through their local communities.

In the competition for Dealer of the Year, Mike Risko Music was bested only by two businesses many times its size, Thomann Music is in Bavaria Germany and Cosmo Music in Canada, which is considered the largest musical-instrument store in North America.

In a separate category, Mike Risko Music was designated by NAMM one of the world’s three most innovative music stores for its online video lessons, which link its teachers with students around the world, and for its popular musical theatre program, which has attracted hundreds of students and staged close to 20 shows since it was first launched in 2015.

Said co-owner Mike Risko: “We’re humbled by the recognition from NAMM and honored to be able to share it with the community.”

The NAMM winners are chosen by an independent panel of judges, who review hundreds of submissions rated across categories including customer service, innovation, music advocacy, store design, marketing, and sales promotions.

For 25 years, Mike Risko Music in Ossining has been a place to study and play music, to shop for musical instruments and gear, and to interact with working musicians. The business has two components: a school that provides a space where musicians of all ages and levels can connect, learn, and grow, and a store that features instruments selected by expert musicians who also use them on stage and when teaching lessons. The goal of Mike Risko Music is to be a one-stop shop for musicians and future musicians. You can learn more about Mike Risko Music or call directly at 914-762-8757.