Ossining Restaurant Shuttered Last Summer has New Owner

The Briar’s, an Ossining restaurant that closed last summer after decades of serving local patrons, has new owners who plan a top-to-bottom reboot.

The cozy inn on North State Road just outside the Village of Briarcliff Manor was sold in November for $1.5 million, according to the listing with Douglas Elliman, whose broker, Gus Lafkas, represented the seller.

Sal Carerra, broker for the new owners, would not reveal their names but said in a text message they would be “redoing the site inside and out.”

Carerra, who lives close by, said they are “successful Westchester restaurateurs, and plan to work on the interior and exterior, roof to basement, and will probably change the name and start work immediately.”

The .68-acre parcel sits in a commercial zone along a busy stretch of North State Road.

Locals recall the pub as a popular venue for special occasions in the party room, and cozy suppers near the front room’s fireplace.

The first-floor dining area has two rooms and a bar. The building also houses two basement rooms, and five rooms on the second floor plus an attic, according to its real estate listing.

Over the years, the beige stucco pub on the corner of Blue Lantern Road was home to a handful of eateries. It was known as the Blue Lantern Inn as early as the 1930s.

A 1963 booklet commemorating the Village of Ossining’s 150th anniversary carried an advertisement for The Briars (no apostrophe) and listed the proprietors as Joseph and Paula Federer.

The Briars was owned for a time by the O’Hagens, whose coleslaw recipe, relish tray and hamburger platter stayed on the menu after the family sold it.

“Many residents including myself have fond memories of The Briars,” Patricia Sacchi of the Ossining Historical Society Museum, who worked at the restaurant in the early 1990s, wrote in an email. “Years ago as a young wife and mom I worked there as a hostess and waitress. … I hated that smoking was allowed in the dining room, only two tables but came home smelling none too fresh.” Her son’s wedding rehearsal dinner was held in the restaurant’s back room in 2019.

