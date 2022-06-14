Northern Westchester Hospital Names Dr. Alexis Grucela Director of Institute for Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery

Northern Westchester Hospital has appointed Alexis Lorraine Grucela, MD, an accomplished colon and rectal surgeon, as director of its Institute for Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery (IRMIS). Dr. Grucela also serves as director of colorectal surgery at the hospital and practices at CareMount Medical in Westchester County. She is recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.

Dr. Grucela is extensively trained and highly skilled at treating colon and rectal disease using minimally invasive colorectal surgery, including robotic and laparoscopic surgery as well as Robotic Transanal Surgery (R-TAMIS). Robotic surgery helps improve patient recovery, surgical precision and alleviates the limitations of laparotomy and conventional laparoscopy to improve scarring, postoperative pain and allows the patient return to life and work more quickly.

“All of us who have had the pleasure of working with Dr. Grucela know her to be an outstanding surgeon committed to excellence at all levels of care,” said Sherri Sandel, DO, FACP, medical director at Northern Westchester Hospital. “In addition to her extensive teaching experience in robotic surgery, Dr. Grucela also brings tremendous enthusiasm to the task of growing both the scope and quality of the team’s work in robotic surgery and we are excited to have her take on this new role.”

Northern Westchester Hospital is accredited as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), an independent, internationally recognized patient safety organization. The robotics program at the hospital has held the designation since 2017. The highly-credentialed surgical specialists routinely perform minimally invasive robotic surgery to treat a wide range of conditions in areas of colorectal, gynecologic, thoracic, urologic and general surgery.

Before joining Northern Westchester Hospital in 2019, Dr. Grucela was at NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, where she served as program director for the Colon and Rectal Surgery Fellowship, director of Robotics Education and was an assistant professor of Surgery in the Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery.

Dr. Grucela succeeds Warren Bromberg, MD, who will retire on June 27th after 40 years in health care, the last 32 at Northern Westchester.

“Under the guidance of Dr. Warren Bromberg, former director of IRMIS, our robotics and minimally invasive surgical program and expertise has grown tremendously, from one to four robots in seven different surgical specialties,” said Dr. Sandel. “We thank Dr. Bromberg for being instrumental in the formation of this program and wish him well in his upcoming retirement. But we are excited to have Dr. Grucela, a skilled surgeon and leader, to take on this challenging and critical position at our hospital, which allows our surgical team to preform delicate and complex procedures that may be difficult with other methods.”

Academically involved at local, national and international levels, Dr. Grucela is widely published and contributes to scientific advancement in the field of colon and rectal surgery. She has lectured on topics such as robotic colon and rectal resection, inflammatory bowel disease and teaches robotic training courses.

Dr. Grucela received her medical degree from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in 2005 after completing her bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, graduating cum laude in Biological Sciences. She received her general surgery residency training from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine from 2005-2010. She then went on to complete her clinical fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at The Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2011. She is board certified in both colorectal and general surgery. Dr. Grucela was drawn to the subspeciality of colon and rectal surgery as it allows her to provide patients with positive, tangible results and many cases, immediate relief.

Dr. Grucela has offices in Mount Kisco and Yorktown Heights. Her Mount Kisco office is located at 100 South Bedford Road, Mount Kisco, NY 10549. To make an appointment, call (914) 242-1360. The Yorktown Campus at 355 Kear Street, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. Call (914) 962-5060 for an appointment.