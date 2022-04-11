Northern Westchester Hospital awarded Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification from The Joint Commission

The Orthopedic and Spine Institute at Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

The certification, offered in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, focuses on the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the intraoperative, hospitalization or ambulatory surgical center admission, rehabilitation activities, and follow-up visit with the orthopedic surgeon.

Northern Westchester Hospital underwent a rigorous onsite review in mid-December last year. During the visit, a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with related certification standards that looked at patient education, communication, continuum of patient-centered care and collaboration among the providers. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients.

“Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Northern Westchester Hospital for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for orthopedic patients.”

Besides hip and knee replacement The Orthopedic and Spine Institute at NWH uses leading-edge technologies and techniques for minimally invasive and arthroscopic surgeries addressing a full range of surgical treatments for musculoskeletal issues – bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, tendons, and connective tissue in the body – from anterior cruciate ligaments, fractures, hips, knees, shoulders, pediatric and adolescent sports injuries and more.

“We are pleased to partner with our medical staff to ensure that we provide the highest quality of care for our community,” said Derek Anderson, executive director at NWH. “The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Total Hip and Knee Replacement confirms that our Orthopedic and Spine Institute team is committed to the patient experience and maintaining the highest standards of clinical care.”

Northern Westchester Hospital went through two years of intense preparation to meet Joint Commission compliance with related certification standards, including: review of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines, organized approach to performance measurement and improvement initiatives, as well as developing clinical care compliance with national standards.

“Most patients are so pleased with their new joints that they wish they had not put off surgery for so long,” said Joel Buchalter, MD, director of joint replacement surgery at Northern Westchester Hospital’s (NWH) Orthopedic and Spine Institute. “After years of pain and inactivity they are back to hiking, biking, horseback riding and playing with their grandchildren without pain and usually within a few short months.”

Visit The Joint Commission website for more information on certifications. Or visit Northern Westchester Hospital’s Orthopedic and Spine Institute for more information on services close to home.