NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Receives Fourth Magnet Designation

June 24, 2021

The team celebrated its extraordinary nurses after receiving this prestigious distinction.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital staff from left to right: Angela Gonzalez-Perez, Vice President of Operations; Pete Courtway, Corporate Director, IT; Dr. Ophelia Byers, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer; Maggie Adler, RN, the Magnet Program Director; Stacey Petrower, President. (Photo courtesy of NewYork-Presbyterian)

Last week, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital celebrated its fourth Magnet Designation. This international recognition is considered the highest and most prestigious distinction that a healthcare organization can earn for nursing excellence and innovation. It is a testament to the countless contributions that the hospital’s nurses and entire team have made in their commitment to providing quality patient care.

