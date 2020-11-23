NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital Unveils New 3.0T MRI Scanner

On November 17, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital unveiled its new GE SIGNA Architect 3.0T MRI scanner at a socially-distanced ribbon cutting ceremony.

This is the first MRI scanner designed to allow patients to enter the scanner either head first or feet first. Data shows that claustrophobia is a significant concern for patients, making this the perfect scanner for helping claustrophobic patients feel more comfortable throughout the entire exam.

This system leverages intelligent scanning technology that enables patient-friendly exams in less time. The 3.0T scanner will allow for high-resolution neurologic, spine, and orthopedic imaging including small joints such as the hands as well as large joints such as knees. It also helps with cancer detection such as breast cancer, liver cancer, and prostate cancer.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital Vice President of Operations, Angela Gonzalez-Perez, spearheaded this project and led the small ribbon-cutting ceremony, accompanied by Stacey Petrower, President of NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital; Dr. Maurice Poplausky, Chief of Radiology Service; as well as other hospital leaders.

To make an appointment please contact (914) 734-3674.