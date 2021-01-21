NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital Opens New Maternal & Newborn Care Unit 

The new center, designed to provide the best patient experience before, during and after childbirth, expands access to the hospital’s team of leading specialists and expert care.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital celebrated today the opening of its Maternal & Newborn Care Unit, designed to enhance the care and comfort of expectant moms and their newborns and provide the best patient experience before, during and after childbirth.

Located on the second floor of NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, the center features bright, private postpartum rooms, each with a bathroom, shower, and a comfortable bed for a partner to sleep that allows for family-focused support and bonding. The center also has spacious labor and delivery rooms with a soaking tub for use during labor, state-of-the-art surgical suites, a dedicated triage suite, and a Level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for newborns who need additional medical support.

“Our hospital has over 100 years of experience delivering babies in our community, and we’re proud of that legacy of care,” said Stacey Petrower, president of NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital. “The new Maternal & Newborn Care Unit reflects NewYork-Presbyterian’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care to expectant mothers, their newborns, and the entire family.”

“Our patients and their families will feel cared for every step of the way in our new unit,” said Dr. Meera Garcia, division chief of general obstetrics and gynecology at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, and regional director of women’s health services for NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley. “Most members of the leadership team and design committee are moms themselves, and we put the patient first in every element of the design.”

The obstetrics and gynecology division has certified nurse-midwives and physicians experienced in the management of complex deliveries, and the hospital provides a full range of services patients may need before, during and after birth, including birthing classes and breastfeeding support groups. The hospital is certified by Baby-Friendly USA — a joint initiative of the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund — for its support of mothers who choose to breastfeed their babies, and its nursing team has received national recognition for excellence in nursing from the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®.

The Maternity & Newborn Care Unit was designed in collaboration with EwingCole architects and OLA Consulting Engineers, and is part of a broader initiative to enhance obstetric services across NewYork-Presbyterian’s health system.

Patients can begin their pregnancy care with the skilled obstetricians at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley, and those physicians follow them through their pregnancy journey. Physicians in the obstetrics and gynecology division at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital have academic appointments in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, a national leader in maternity care. This relationship gives mothers and their newborns access to subspecialty physicians at NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Specialty teams, including obstetricians-gynecologists, maternal-fetal medicine specialists and neonatologists, work collaboratively to provide a healthy journey from prenatal care to childbirth, newborn care and postpartum follow up.