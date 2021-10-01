New York Medical College and Westchester Medical Center Appoint Tracey Milligan, MD to Lead Neurology Programs

Tracey A. Milligan, MD, has been named chair of the Department of Neurology at New York Medical College (NYMC) School of Medicine and the Director of Neurology for Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and MidHudson Regional Hospital, each of which are members of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).

Dr. Milligan comes to the Hudson Valley from Boston, where she served as an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and distinguished clinician and Vice Chair for Education in the Department of Neurology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Dr. Milligan specializes in epilepsy and served as director of the first seizure clinic in the Edward B. Bromfield Epilepsy Program. She also served as the co-director of the Mass General Brigham Neurology Fellowship Program and received of the Bernard Lown Award for excellence in teaching at Harvard Medical School.

“Our Department of Neurology is comprised of multi-disciplinary teams that provide comprehensive care for a wide range of neurological disorders, and Dr. Milligan’s clinical background is ideally suited for this role,” said Renee Garrick, MD, Chief Medical Officer, WMCHealth and Vice Dean of the NYMC School of Medicine. “Dr. Milligan is a recognized expert in epilepsy and related seizure disorder and her work will help enhance the services offered by Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital’s nationally accredited Level 4 Epilepsy Center. Dr. Milligan will also work collaboratively with Chirag Gandhi, MD, Director and Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery for Westchester Medical Center, in the oversight of Westchester Medical Center’s Comprehensive Stroke Center, as well as other neurology colleagues across WMCHealth. Dr. Milligan’s extensive experience in neurological research and education together with her clinical background are a perfect fit for our region and we welcome Dr. Milligan, her leadership and clinical acumen to WMCHealth and the Hudson Valley.”

“Dr. Milligan brings extensive experience in neuroscience research and education to her new role and I am confident that she will be a great asset to New York Medical College and a role model for our students,” said Jerry L. Nadler, MD, MACP, FAHA, FACE, Dean of the NYMC School of Medicine and Professor of Medicine and Pharmacology.

During her 21 years at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dr. Milligan developed several innovative programs, including the Neurology Volunteerism Program at the Indian Health Service. She is the recipient of the Barbara J. McNeil Faculty Award for Exceptional Institutional Service, the highest award at Harvard Medical School for institutional service.

A practicing clinician-educator, Dr. Milligan focuses her research on best practices in education and on patients with epilepsy. She has served on the board of directors of the Epilepsy Foundation of New England and as chair of the Professional Advisory Board.

Dr. Milligan earned her bachelor’s degree in communication disorders at the University of New Mexico, a master’s degree in speech-language pathology at Emerson College and her medical degree at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, before completing a neurology residency at Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women’s Hospitals and a clinical neurophysiology/epilepsy fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.