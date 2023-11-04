New Tarrytown Bridal Boutique Ribbon Cutting

A ribbon Cutting took place Thursday, November 2nd at White Oak Bridal, a by-appointment bridal boutique located at 54 Main Street, Suite 205, Tarrytown. White Oak Bridal is the vision of Rose Finn, a veteran of New York City’s luxury bridal marketplace, including Vera Wang’s Madison Avenue flagship. Most recently Rose ran the retail operation at Rebecca Schoneveld’s studio in Irvington and Schoneveld’s gowns will be featured at White Oak along with other designers who focus on creative silhouettes, beautiful fabrications, customizable looks, and size inclusivity.

For appointments and more information, visit whiteoakbridal.com