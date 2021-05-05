New ‘Smarter Benefits’ Program Is Flexible Health Insurance Option  

With rising premiums and deductibles on medical plans, many River Towns business owners and residents find it difficult to obtain affordable health insurance that allows a wide choice of doctors and hospitals.

That is no longer the case, thanks to a new agreement between the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce (HVGCC) and BenAdvance, an online marketplace specializing in voluntary and supplemental benefits. Through the flexible program, Gateway Chamber members can have access to many medical practitioners and facilities nationwide.

“We always are seeking creative and quantifiable ways to add valuable benefits for Chamber members,” said HVGCC President Deb Milone. “This new, flexible insurance option is yet another example of why joining our Chamber is a worthwhile investment that more than pays for itself.”

Provided through BenAdvance partner Meridio, the Chamber’s “Smarter Benefits program” potentially can save policyholders hundreds of dollars each year, with greater access than is available from many individual and sole-proprietor plans in our area.

Chamber members can choose from such benefits as health insurance, term life insurance, and accident and cancer coverage, plus critical illness, short-term disability, dental, and other desirable coverage.

In addition to providing health insurance with national access, the program can be paired with existing group or individual plans to provide comprehensive coverage for the most comonly used health services.

To learn more, Chamber members can call 1-888-350-0752 to speak with a licensed benefits guide, who will walk them through the options.