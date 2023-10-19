New & Noteworthy: Pilates Loft Elevates the Fitness Experience

If you’re like us, once the weather turns colder our inclination is to spend more time indoors, which usually means more time at home being a proverbial couch potato. In an effort to find an outlet for ways we could combat the inevitable lack of exercise, River Journal caught up with Anna Howington, owner of Pilates Loft in Briarcliff Manor.

River Journal: When did you start your business and why?

Anna Howington: We opened in September 2023. I have been teaching Pilates since 2009. My aim is to help clients improve their strength and flexibility through the practice. Pilates works for everybody and you start to see results after only a few sessions. I also just really enjoy people and love that my job means I get to provide others with a welcoming, happy environment to work on their fitness goals.

RJ: How did you choose your business’s location?

AH: After living in the city and owning studios in Manhattan for many years, I moved to Briarcliff and decided to open something closer to home. I found this beautiful space right near the village center and just knew it was the perfect location. It is a second-floor loft with lots of light and great views. There is plenty of parking and contains three separate studios so that clients and instructors have plenty of room to get the most out of their sessions and classes.

RJ: What services and/or products do you offer?

AH: We offer group classes as well as private, duet, and virtual sessions.

RJ: What is unique about your studio?

AH: We are locally owned and operated. We are not a chain and you will never be just another number at our studio. We offer upfront pricing, easy scheduling, and expert instruction.

RJ: How would you describe your company’s progress so far?

AH: So far so good!

1250 Pleasantville Rd.

Briarcliff Manor

914.847.0505