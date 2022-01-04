New & Noteworthy: Local Businesses Rock, Ride and Renew 

School of Rock Briarcliff Manor

James Domzalski opened School of Rock Briarcliff Manor in August 2021 after falling in love with the charm of the village. School of Rock’s program starts at age 3 and offers private and one-on-one music lessons as well as group rehearsals that eventually lead to a real rock show at a real rock venue. Whether you’re a rookie who’s never touched an instrument before or a rock legend ready to hit the stage, School of Rock has a program for you.

The program combines one-on-one instruction with group rehearsals and live performances, teaching students how to play together as a band. Each year, School of Rock puts on thousands of rock shows featuring students from around the world. School of Rock Briarcliff plans to audition students to become members of its house band and once selected, they will be gigging around the community, playing multiple shows each month at community events, open mics, etc.

127 Woodside Ave. Store #1, Briarcliff Manor

844-426-7625

locations.schoolofrock.com/briarcliffmanor

Sleepy Hollow Bikes

Travis Torsky opened Sleepy Hollow Bikes in the summer of 2021 after managing bike stores in New York City for a decade. Torsky offers bicycle-related services and sells parts and accessories. Services include tune-ups, spot repairs, suspension work and other maintenance. He also provides bicycle fittings in order to help riders be more comfortable and efficient on their bikes as well as reducing the risk of injury.

Most bicycle shops make the majority of their profits selling new bikes and have specific brands they carry and sell. As a service-only store, Torsky’s goal is to make sure customers have a bike that works well and that they love to ride. Torsky gives back to the community by offering free maintenance clinics so people can learn more about their bikes and when spring rolls around, he plans to organize group rides for various levels of skill, including kids’ mountain bike rides.

95 Beekman Ave., Sleepy Hollow

914- 809-3159

sleepyhollowbikes.com

Beyond Beauty Salon

Karina Chimbo turned her dream of owning her own hair salon into a reality when Beyond Beauty Salon opened in fall 2021. Chimbo chose to open her business in Tarrytown because she grew up there and always felt a sense of home in the community and wanted to bring her expertise to the area. Chimbo has always had a passion for not only creating hairstyles for women and men, but for having them trust her to make their style vision come true.

Beyond Beauty Salon offers women’s, men’s, and kid’s hairstyling along with color, highlights, balayage, keratin treatments, color corrections, scalp treatments, waxing, eyebrow threading, eyelash lifting, manicures and pedicures.

The salon features top-of-the-line products including Redken, Paul Mitchell XG, Goldwell, Pravana, Amika, Olaplex, and Joico. Chimbo gives back to the community by donating gift certificates to local school fundraisers.

36 Main St, Tarrytown

914-258-9502

beyondbeautysalon36@gmail.com