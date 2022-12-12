New & Noteworthy: Life-Long Dream Brings Spirits Back to Briarcliff 

In the summer of 2022, Tony Sankar and his wife Suphida, were visiting the Briarcliff area when they stopped at Chilmark Shopping Center on Pleasantville Road. Tony, who has been in the liquor retail industry for over 20 years and has always dreamed of opening his own liquor store, saw that the shelves at the Chilmark liquor store were nearly bare. After a few visits and conversations with the owner, the Sankar’s purchased the shop. Step one of Tony’s dream was realized.

The Sankar’s began renovating and restocking the store in September. “We changed the layout inside the store to make it brighter and more spacious,” noted Tony. “And we brought more products in to provide a wider variety to the customers.”

Tony and Suphida wanted to stock their store with many varieties of wines so customers could find something they’d like at every price point. Besides wine, the store features a full selection of spirits including vodka, gin, and whisky from well-known brands as well as small, artisan producers.

“We have a large selection of wine and liquors from domestic and foreign sources so hopefully we have at least some options for every customer,” said Tony. With his 20 years of experience in the wine industry, Tony is there to offer his guidance and knowledge for customers who need assistance in choosing a wine for dinner or as a gift.

The official grand opening of Chilmark Wines & Spirits was on September 29, 2022. After a few short weeks, Tony and Suphida knew they had made the right decision. “We love the area and during the time that we have been in business, the customers we have met have been wonderful,” said Suphida. “The store is in a great community, and we would love to be here for a long time.”

Chilmark Wines & Spirits

1876 Pleasantville Rd, Briarcliff Manor NY 10510

914-432-5119