New & Noteworthy: Capturing the Moments that Last a Lifetime

River Journal caught up with Mikaela Lonigro of Mikaela Rose Photography. Mikaela launched her photography business in April and has already garnered an impressive local following.

RJ: When did you start your business and why?

MR: I started my business in April 2023 after doing photography as a hobby for so many years. I love showing people how beautiful they truly are through my images and capturing moments in time that can last a lifetime.

RJ: What services do you offer?

MR: I offer everything from solo, couples, engagements, families, maternity and mini sessions. I also offer event and collaborative business photography. If you’re looking for something different, contact me and we can make it happen!

RJ: What is unique about your company?

MR: I try my best to make every session tell a story through who my clients are.

914-589-6745

Mikaelarosephotographyny@gmail.com

mikaelarosephotographyny.mypixieset.com