New & Noteworthy: Capturing the Moments that Last a Lifetime

June 12, 2023
Mikaela Lonigro of Mikaela Rose Photography. Photo supplied

River Journal caught up with Mikaela Lonigro of Mikaela Rose Photography. Mikaela launched her photography business in April and has already garnered an impressive local following.  

RJ: When did you start your business and why?  

MR: I started my business in April 2023 after doing photography as a hobby for so many years. I love showing people how beautiful they truly are through my images and capturing moments in time that can last a lifetime.  

RJ: What services do you offer? 

MR: I offer everything from solo, couples, engagements, families, maternity and mini sessions. I also offer event and collaborative business photography. If you’re looking for something different, contact me and we can make it happen!  

RJ: What is unique about your company? 

MR: I try my best to make every session tell a story through who my clients are.  

914-589-6745
Mikaelarosephotographyny@gmail.com
mikaelarosephotographyny.mypixieset.com 

