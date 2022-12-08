New & Noteworthy: A Holistic Approach to Beauty Inside and Out

Peekskill’s Teakin Coyle always had a dream when it came to making the most of her varied talents. “It has always been a goal of mine to take care of people from the inside out, using my hair styling skills and my nutritional background,” said Coyle. And with the opening this past October of Boteak Hair & Wellness Studio in Yorktown Heights, Coyle’s dream has been realized.

Coyle has been cutting hair for over 30 years. Although she provides a complete range of styling services, including haircuts, color, Balayage, and highlights, she has built a large and loyal following for her skill in working with curly hair. Years of training in Deva cutting and Jingles Spiral curling have made her one of the most sought-after curly hair specialists in Westchester.

Until now Coyle was plying her trade at other people’s salons. With the opening of Boteak, she has the opportunity to provide holistic beauty treatments. Schooled in traditional Chinese Medicine & conventional clinical nutrition, Coyle will be offering her clients nutritional counseling along with hair styling. And soon she will be adding both Qi gong and Tai chi classes, both for which she is trained.

At November recent grand opening, Coyle invited guests to experience the completely renovated studio, which combines the feel of a salon with elements of nature. “We tore down walls, put in a new floor, upgraded the plumbing and opened up the space,” said Coyle. “The atmosphere is relaxed, and we want our clients to feel at home from the moment they open the door.”

Coyle plans to add services to round out her holistic offerings. “I want to eventually have events that cater to women, teaching them about self-care,” said Coyle. “I plan to have experts from the health field come and share their knowledge. I’ll also work with local designers of jewelry, handbags and other unique items to display and sell their artistry in my space.”

2013 Crompond Road, Yorktown Heights

914-642-4519

nuteakin@gmail.com