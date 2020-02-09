New Monthly from River Towns Media Set to Launch in March

Will Serve All Residents and Businesses of Cortlandt, Peekskill, and Croton-On-Hudson

Debuting in March 2020, River Journal North joins River Journal for a Combined Audience Surpassing 135,000

River Towns Media LLC, publisher of River Journal, has announced the launch of River Journal North, a monthly publication that will be delivered to every household and business in Peekskill, Cortlandt, and Croton-on-Hudson, starting March 2020.

The announcement was made by Alain Begun, owner and publisher of River Towns Media LLC. The longtime national media executive – who’s held senior-level positions at Meredith Corporation, Time, Inc., Reader’s Digest and GateHouse Media, among others — acquired River Journal and riverjournalonline.com in October 2018.

Under Begun’s stewardship, the 21-year-old print and online publication has enjoyed gains in advertising, circulation, and editorial coverage. River Journal serves the river towns of Briarcliff Manor, Irvington, Pocantico Hills, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, and Ossining.

Delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, the two monthlies combined will reach nearly 50,000 households in affluent River Towns, from Irvington to Peekskill.

River Journal’s circulation is 20,850. The monthly circulation of River Journal North will be more than 28,000.

Pass-along per copy will bring the estimated total readership of both to more than 135,000.

River Journal North will follow the lead of sister monthly River Journal, by focusing on “quality-of-life content,” said Begun, who has brought in Bruce Apar as editor and associate publisher of the new property.

Apar is a media veteran who ran award-winning Westchester weekly North County News. His varied background is steeped in launching and managing consumer and trade periodicals, including for Variety and 7-Eleven.

“Bruce and River Journal editor Elsbeth Lindner will work closely together to create synergies between the two titles that will benefit our entire readership,” said Alain Begun. “I couldn’t be more pleased to have them both in place as we push ahead with our ambitious growth plan.”

Emphasizing the new publication’s value as a marketing and messaging vehicle for local businesses, and as a unique resource for residents, Apar said, “We will practice community journalism, as advocates for our readers and their interests. Publishing service content is a time-honored craft that never goes out of style. It’s news you can use.”

Said Begun, “In the year since acquiring River Journal, we’ve made the investment in the resources we needed to improve and grow the product. The investment has paid off with an increase of 40% in advertising revenue in the past year. That ad increase has allowed us to provide more local editorial coverage than ever before.”

“We look forward to serving all the residents and businesses of these thriving communities for many years to come.”

For more information, contact Alain Begun at publisher@rivertownsmedia.com.