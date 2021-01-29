New Leadership Team at Family Medicine Residency Program

On Jan. 4th, the Family Medicine Residency Program at Phelps Hospital began 2021 by welcoming a new leadership team. Dr. Rebecca Collins is the new Program Director of the Family Medicine Residency Program. Dr. Collins will lead alongside newly promoted Associate Program Director, Dr. Samantha Rai and Dr. London Muse, who was promoted to Associate Program Director in 2019 and is also Medical Director at Sleepy Hollow Open Door. These changes usher in a new leadership structure for the program.

Dr. Collins completed her family medicine training at Columbia University’s Center for Family and Community Medicine, medical school at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and public health training at A.T. Still University. She is one of the founding faculty members of this residency program. Over the course of her career in both academic and community health center administration, she has concentrated her work efforts on providing high quality, comprehensive healthcare to underserved communities. Dr. Collins has led administrative and clinical care teams to improve care delivery, collaborate across disciplines, increase access to care and expand clinical services. One of her recent sources of joy in practice has come from using motivational interviewing to provide medical assisted treatment for those with substance use disorders. She is a passionate advocate for a comprehensive, compassionate, biopsychosocial approach to family medicine. Dr. Collins finds meaning in teaching and mentoring, practicing medicine in Spanish, and fostering clinical curiosity in care teams. She is excited to be starting this new endeavor with the support of an outstanding faculty and administrative team.

Dr. London Muse continues in her role as Associate Program Director and Medical Director at Sleepy Hollow Open Door. Originally from Des Moines, Iowa, Dr. Muse completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana in 2008, her medical education at New York Medical College in Valhalla, NY in 2012, and her family medicine residency training at Phelps in 2015. She was one of the chief residents of the first graduating class. She was a two time recipient of the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine Resident Teacher Award during residency. After learning Spanish during her residency and providing exceptional care at Open Door, she joined the practice as a full-time faculty physician in August 2015. Given her interest in teaching future doctors, she became the medical student clerkship director, while continuing to regularly teach at New York Medical College’s Foundations of Clinical Medicine courses. She completed the Emerging Leaders Fellowship through the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine and subsequently became the medical director at Sleepy Hollow Open Door in January 2017. In 2019, she began training in the Program Director Development Fellowship with the Association of Family Medicine Residency Directors. In Nov. 2019, she was promoted to Associate Program Director and continues to serve in this role as part of the new leadership team.

Dr. Samantha Rai joins the FMRP leadership team as a newly appointed Associate Program Director. Prior to this role, Dr. Rai earned her undergraduate degree from Brown University and her medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine. She completed her residency training and served as a chief resident at the Santa Rosa Family Medicine Residency Program, an affiliate of the University of California, San Francisco. While in California, she worked at a community health center and taught at the Santa Rosa residency program. On returning to New York, she joined Mt. Kisco Open Door in 2005 and later served as the medical director for clinical quality for the entire organization. Committed to the diverse and underserved patient population she cares for, Dr. Rai believes strongly in the importance of the doctor-patient relationship and in the ability of family physicians to provide high quality, affordable care that is based on up-to-date clinical evidence and guidelines. Inspired to share her passion for family medicine, Dr. Rai joined the Phelps Family Medicine Residency Program faculty in 2014.

The Family Medicine Residency Program was accredited in 2011. It will celebrate its 10th year anniversary in 2022, which marks 10 years since the arrival of its first class of residents.