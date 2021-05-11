Matero’s Specialty Is ‘Wearable Works of Art’ — and Happiness

“I love coming to work every day because I know we are bringing happiness to our customers.” That’s how Croton-on-Hudson native Sue Matero and her husband Steve describe what it’s still like after nearly 15 years of owning Matero Fine Jewelry & Design in Millwood.

Although their specialty is creating one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry for their clients, they often tell customers they are in the “happy” business.

Steve, a lifelong Croton resident, has more than 35 years of experience handcrafting “dreams” into wearable works of art. He began his career repairing jewelry, and started creating his own pieces while learning on the job.

Sue is a Gemological Institute of America-certified stringer. She excels in custom bead and pearl designs created to her clients’ exact specifications. Together, they succeed in making the jewelry-buying experience a happy and relaxed one.

Although Matero carries a wide selection of pre-made pieces, their specialty is listening to customers and interpreting their wants and needs as an ideal piece of custom jewelry.

That might mean someone who wants a piece made to resemble “the earrings they saw an actress wearing at the Oscars.” Or the special request might call for remodeling the gem stones from a grandmother’s broach into rings for her granddaughters.

Steve enjoys a sterling reputation as a master craftsman. “I had someone fly in from Ireland to have me design a ring,” he notes. “He flew out the next day, and then flew back again to pick it up.”

But you don’t have to be rich – or a frequent flyer – to have Steve and Sue create a custom piece. As Steve says, “We do custom work that is very affordable.”

In many cases, their made-to-order creations are less expensive than a ready-made item on display in a jewelry case. “I really think listening to the customer makes a huge difference,” says Steve.

Whether it’s a one-of-a-kind bauble or a designer brand or estate piece in their glittering glass cases, Matero Fine Jewelry & Design has something for everyone.

Matero Fine Jewelry & Design, 238 Saw Mill River Road, Millwood, 914-944-1495.