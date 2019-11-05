Business

LiveOnNY and TSO Honor Northern Westchester Hospital’s President and CEO, Joel Seligman, on Organ Donor Enrollment Day

November 5, 2019
Northern Westchester Hospital President and CEO Joel Seligman receives LiveOnNY’s Make A Difference award from LiveOnNY President and CEO Helen Irving.

On Organ Donor Enrollment Day, Helen Irving, President & CEO of LiveOnNY, presented Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) President and CEO, Joel Seligman, with the Make A Difference award for his continued support of organ donation. Seligman was honored for his commitment to raising awareness, providing education and registering lifesaving donors. Assemblyman David Buchwald, Janet Ocasio from Transplant Support Organization, and Mount Kisco Mayor Gina Picinich were also on hand to show their support and appreciation.

NWH received Platinum status from LiveOnNY for four years in a row for having the largest effort to increase the number of registered donors at a community hospital.  New York State has the lowest rate of registered eligible organ donors in the country.  As part of the event, NWH hosted an organ donation enrollment table.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Publisher Ralph A. Martinelli dies at 57

PHELPS HOSPITAL ACHIEVES 4 STARS IN REVIEW OF HOSPITALS FROM CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES

Phelps Physicians Receive Honorary Degree from the American Academy of Family Physicians

WMCHealth Runners will Compete in New York City Marathon

Regeneron Supports 150 Community Organizations during Third Annual Day for Doing Good