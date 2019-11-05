LiveOnNY and TSO Honor Northern Westchester Hospital’s President and CEO, Joel Seligman, on Organ Donor Enrollment Day

On Organ Donor Enrollment Day, Helen Irving, President & CEO of LiveOnNY, presented Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) President and CEO, Joel Seligman, with the Make A Difference award for his continued support of organ donation. Seligman was honored for his commitment to raising awareness, providing education and registering lifesaving donors. Assemblyman David Buchwald, Janet Ocasio from Transplant Support Organization, and Mount Kisco Mayor Gina Picinich were also on hand to show their support and appreciation.

NWH received Platinum status from LiveOnNY for four years in a row for having the largest effort to increase the number of registered donors at a community hospital. New York State has the lowest rate of registered eligible organ donors in the country. As part of the event, NWH hosted an organ donation enrollment table.