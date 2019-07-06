Lisa Spiryda Named Director, Ob/Gyn At Phelps Hospital

Dr. Lisa B. Spiryda, a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist, has joined Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow as the Director of OB/GYN. She has expansive clinical expertise encompassing the full spectrum of obstetrics and gynecology, with special competencies in abnormal pap tests, HPV, colposcopy, treatment of abnormal Pap tests, minimally invasive surgical techniques (advanced laparoscopy and hysteroscopy), complicated gynecology, vulva conditions, adolescent gynecology and family-centered obstetrics.

Dr. Spiryda earned MD and PhD degrees through the Medical Scientist Training Program at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. She completed her OB/GYN residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Massachusetts General Hospital of Harvard University. After three years in private practice in Rhinebeck, New York, Dr. Spiryda practiced at several academic institutions, including the University of South Carolina and the University of Florida-Shands, where she was Director of Colposcopy, Director of Vulva Disease and Director of Research. Most recently, she was Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of South Alabama.

She has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals/chapters as well as presented nationally and internationally on a variety of topics in women’s health, including abnormal pap tests, HP/cervical precancer disease in patients with complicated medical conditions, graft versus host disease in female genital organs, vulvar disease, optimizing routes of hysterectomy, decreasing cesarean section rates, breastfeeding, exercise and pregnancy outcomes, and post-partum depression as well as health disparities.

In recognition of her dedication to patient care and teaching she has received multiple awards including: 2018 American Health Council – Doctors to Watch, Patient Choice Award (5-year anniversary recognition), Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2010-2015), Castle Connolly Top Doctors, CREOG Award for Outstanding Resident Teaching, J. Lee Dockery, MD Excellence in Teaching Award, UF College of Medicine, and Golden Apple, Outstanding Participation and Achievement in Medical Student Education.

“I am happy to be back in New York,” said Dr. Spiryda, “and especially eager to begin seeing patients here at Phelps Hospital. It is an honor to succeed Dr. Larry Mendelowitz as Director of OB/GYN. Dr. Mendelowitz has overseen the growth and development of the department and guided it through a range of important changes to become the advanced center it is today. I am grateful that he will continue to see patients and remain on staff to collaborate with my colleagues and me.”

Dr. Spiryda is now seeing patients at Northwell Health Physician Partners OB/GYN at Phelps. For an appointment, please call 914-366-5400.