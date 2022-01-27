Learn More About How Custom Food Truck Wraps Work

Vinyl wrapping a food truck gives the business a 24-hour advertising platform no matter if it’s driving down the road or parked at an event. In some markets, a food truck wrap can generate as many as 30,000 to 70,000 impressions a day. Vinyl wrapping can be an affordable part of the marketing budget for a food truck. By incorporating a custom vinyl wrap, vendors will add an eye-catching graphic that will attract customers to the food truck.

Why wrap instead of paint

Vinyl wrapping a food truck is more cost effective than a custom paint job. Custom paint can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000 depending on the size of the vehicle and complexity of the design. Vinyl wraps are also customizable, but cost less, ranging from $2,500 to $5,000. Vinyl wraps also take less time to install at three to five days in most situations while painting can take weeks. That’s more time your food truck will be out of commission and not generating sales.

Benefits of vinyl wrap

Vinyl car wrap is a blend of polyvinylchloride (PVC) polymer from which the word “vinyl” comes from. It has various additives to make it flexible, resistant to ultraviolet light, and able to add colors to make the wrap unique. Additionally, the custom food truck wraps can actually protect the the entire paint job underneath the vehicle from dings, scratches, and sun fading.

Wraps can be used on any size food truck

Custom vinyl wraps are versatile and can fit any shape vehicle. The design is done digitally so it can be seen on the computer screen before it ever makes it to the vehicle. If the logo placement gets cut off by a window or door, the issue can easily be fixed before the wrapping stage. Even the windows can be wrapped with vinyl that is perforated so the driver can see, and still give the appearance of being fully covered.

Design elements

Vinyl wraps can be as plain or as flashy as the businesses they represent. The name of the business and contact information, like a phone number, social media accounts, or even an e-mail address, should appear on the vinyl wrap so customers can find the business again.

Changing designs

Paint jobs are permanent and costly to redo. Paint damage often involves repainting the entire vehicle. With vinyl wraps, as long as the vehicle itself is not damaged, an entire new wrap, or partial can be applied easily. Similarly, if the brand or marketing goals change while you own the food truck, rebranding with vinyl is much easier and quicker.

Care for the vinyl-wrapped food truck

Vinyl wraps are designed to last from five to seven years and up to ten with excellent care. Wash the new wrap often to prevent any buildup of dirt and road grime. Gentle cleaning is best, so hand washing is recommended rather than car washes and brushes. Tough stains might require a spot treatment of isopropyl alcohol.

Most people’s first impression of the food truck design is what draws them in for a closer look at the menu. Whether you own a catering company, ice cream truck, mobile kitchen, or concession stand, wrapping your food truck in high-quality vinyl wrap will attract customer attention, deliver your marketing message, and last for years while costing less than painting the vehicle.