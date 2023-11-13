Business

Kana Physical Therapy Opens in Tarrytown

November 13, 2023
Dr. Nicole Kana PT, DPT (center), owner of KANA Physical Therapy & Wellness outside of her studio on Main Street in Tarrytown with (L-t0-R) Shari Rosen Ascher, Karen Brown, JoAnner Murrary, Milan Kana, Lucia Ballas-Traynor and Ken Reedy. Margaret Fox Photography.

KANA Physical Therapy & Wellness kicked off their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, November 9th. This Rehab & Performance studio is led by Dr. Nicole Kana, Doctor of Physical Therapy. Nicole’s mission is to “bridge the gap between health and fitness by providing people with access to a unique, individualized approach to healthcare”. Her programs are designed to help people overcome nagging pain and injury so they can get back to doing the things they love.

You can find her boutique studio at 47 Main Street nestled in the back of the building, where the design of the space was created to reflect her philosophies.

Learn more about KANA PT & Wellness by vis­it­ing www.kana-pt.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Final Sleepy Hollow NY Forward Session Set for Nov 8

River Towns and The Revolution

Partner Content: Happiness is the Right Sounds at the Right Frequencies Buzzing in Through and Around Your Body

New Tarrytown Bridal Boutique Ribbon Cutting

About the Author: River Journal