Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber Creates New Flash Sale Program Through Partnership With Connectiontext

The Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce has partnered with White Plains based text marketing firm ConnectionText to deliver a cutting edge “Flash Sale” program designed to drive more sales for its member businesses.

The concept is simple. Consumers snap a QR code to opt-in to receive a weekly text message which includes a hyperlink that directs them to a website where they can view the special offers (or ‘flash sales’) from participating local businesses. The local businesses will generate new business from these offerings from customers both new and old.

A recent survey from RetailMeNot found that nearly three-fourths (74 percent) of Americans say offers are a top factor when deciding where and what to buy. And four out of five (81 percent) Americans say finding a great offer or discount is on their mind throughout the entire purchase journey. So local businesses will see an influx of new customers visiting their stores or using their products for the first time.

“We’ve designed this program to help local businesses see more sales from customers they haven’t had before”, said Frank Cipolla, President of ConnectionText. “We can call this a co-operative program as well as we encourage participating businesses to share the QR code with their current customers via flyers, on social media platforms, and even to their customer email list. The idea is to share access to customers while offering those customers deals at other local businesses. When each participating business promotes the program, everyone wins.”

The Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce will promote the program through their website, flyers, social media platforms, and emails in efforts to build a database of hundreds of local customers who can take advantage of these weekly offers. By doing so, more customers will shop and dine local.

For more information, contact Frank Cipolla via email at frank@connectiontext.com.