Hudson Valley Beta Kitchen Launches Innovative Commissary Kitchen for Culinary Professionals

Hudson Valley Beta Kitchen, a Westchester-owned business, opened its first kitchen at 163 Grand Street in Croton-on-Hudson this past weekend.

The commissary kitchen will allow artisanal food producers, caterers, and food truck operators to produce food products in a commercially certified space in accordance with health regulations, so that they can then be sold legally in off-site locations. The facility’s large size and suite of commercial cooking and baking equipment also allow businesses to scale up production well beyond the capacity of residential kitchens.

At launch, a number of local caterers, fledgling food entrepreneurs, and established businesses have already contracted to reserve kitchen time and space.

During the pandemic, many culinary creatives developed or have considered developing careers as food entrepreneurs. As the world normalizes, HVBK provides these innovators with both a space to develop their concepts and an experienced team with the expertise to help them move forward in their endeavors.

HVBK is committed to offering support for new businesses, including business development assistance and contacts with professionals in the field. With a diverse leadership team that includes expertise in culinary arts as well as law and business, Hudson Valley Beta Kitchen is positioned as an incubator for new businesses, and can provide start-ups with guidance as they pursue their next steps of development.

Initial interest has been so strong that HVBK sees its Croton outlet as the first of many locations and is already looking at expansion sites. The Hudson Valley is filled with culinary artists and entrepreneurs who need the kind of commercial space that Hudson Valley Beta Kitchen can provide.

For additional information about Hudson Valley Beta Kitchen contact Johnathan Zamora at 914.215.5328 or Johnathan@hvbetakitchen.com. Additional information can also be found at hvbetakitchen.com or on Instagram (@hvbetakitchen).