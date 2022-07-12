How To Prepare for Embarking On the Medical Cannabis Journey

The reputation of cannabis has come a long way over the years. The reason is primarily because of its legalization in many parts of the world. The legal status spurred scientific research, which has led to significant trust in the health benefits of cannabis. Over the years, studies have established its efficacy for treating medical conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, and several other health issues. The first-hand experience of users has sealed the findings further.

Not surprisingly, more and more patients wish to join the new wellness bandwagon sooner rather than later. But you may have some apprehension about switching to medical cannabis despite its safety and effectiveness. The only way to proceed confidently is by getting your facts right, and you can do it with education. Let us share some tried and tested tips to prepare for embarking on the medical cannabis journey.

Be ready for research

Picking a novel alternative therapy always requires in-depth research, and cannabis-based healing is no exception. In fact, you must go the extra mile to overcome the legal concerns and apprehension regarding the erstwhile recreational reputation of cannabis. An educated consumer is always more confident about going ahead, so start with in-depth research regarding the benefits, risks, and precautions relating to the medical use of cannabis. Luckily, plenty of information is available online, so you will never fall short of resources. You can talk to your healthcare provider, a medical marijuana specialist, or a regular consumer. Remember to go through the latest research studies and their outcomes.

Learn about the legal status

The first step is to learn about the legal status of cannabis in your location. If you are in the US, you must know that some states have legalized cannabis for only medical consumption, while others allow it for recreational use as well. But you cannot take the legal status for granted as there is much more to know. It is vital to dig deeper into the aspects like legit age and permissible quantities you can buy and possess at a time. After all, you will expect to stay on the right side of the law while switching to this alternative therapeutic option for your healing journey.

Know the qualifying conditions

Besides ensuring cannabis legality in your area, you must check whether your medical condition comes into the qualifying category. At the same time, it should be treatable with medical cannabis. The common ones you can expect in the qualifying conditions include chronic pain, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Parkinson’s Disease. It is also helpful for mental health issues like PTSD, depression, anxiety, and insomnia. The list may differ from state to state, so it is better to check before going ahead with the therapy.

Sort out the paperwork

Sorting out the paperwork is another key aspect of embarking on a medical cannabis journey. You will have to obtain a recommendation for the therapy from a certified medical health practitioner. Without it, you cannot legally purchase and use these products for the treatment of your symptoms. You may check with your provider or seek it from a specialist medical cannabis doctor. Here are the steps to obtain your medical marijuana card-

Filling out the essential documents according to the state laws is the first step after getting your doctor’s recommendation or prescription. Check the state-specific application process and fill out the details completely and accurately. You must also provide copies of necessary identification documents.

Pay your application fees as many states require a one-time payment of around $100 or more. Be prepared for the expense to avoid an unexpected surprise while struggling with a medical condition. You may also get some subsidies or discounts on application fees as a veteran or a disabled patient.

You must be aware of the application time frame as the processing and approval period may also differ from state to state. While the process is quick in some states, others may take several months to complete the process.

Look for a reliable seller

This one is a relatively part of your medical cannabis journey because you can find several sellers in a legal location. But remember to check that the dispensary is legally authorized. Even better, look for a delivery service like kushagram as the option of getting your supplies at your doorstep is a good one. Nothing matches its convenience for a patient struggling with chronic pain or mobility issues. The best thing about buying from a reliable seller is that you need not worry about the product quality. You can seek recommendations to know about the credibility of the seller. The better way to do it is by checking the online reviews of their regular buyers.

Consider product options

Perhaps the most crucial aspect of embracing medical cannabis is choosing the apt product option. Expect to be spoiled for choice once you visit a dispensary or explore an online menu. You can consider the following factors while choosing an ideal product according to your needs and preferences-

Strains- Cannabis comes in various strains that have different compositions and outcomes. So a specific strain works for one medical condition and not the other. For example, Sativa strains are invigorating, making them apt for conditions like depression or diseases causing chronic fatigue. Conversely, indica strains induce relaxation, so they work well for insomnia and chronic pain. The hybrid ones mix the traits of both strains, and you can experiment with them to find the best pick.

Cannabinoid composition- The next factor to consider is the cannabinoid composition of the product. A CBD-high variant is more on the therapeutic side and does not get you high. THC is psychoactive and gets you high, so these products may be less suitable for medical cannabis consumers.

Delivery method- The delivery method you choose determines the outcomes and timelines. You can opt for inhalation with the herb or vape oil for quick hits, and ingestion with tinctures for fast-acting yet discreet. Dabbing a concentrate is an option if purity and potency are your priorities. Edibles are discreet and give a slow start but sustainable outcomes. You can try a topical product for local application if inhalation or ingestion does not work for you.

Buy your supplies wisely

Knowing your ideal product is only half the work, as you need to buy your supplies wisely. Whether you shop from a dispensary or a delivery service, you must be aware of the facts you need to dig deep into. Thankfully, most of the information you require is listed on the labels because sellers are legally obligated to list the details. Remember to check the labels to learn about the source, composition, storage recommendations, and expiration date of the product. You can go the extra mile by asking questions from the budtender at the dispensary. Buying online also lets you find the facts by reading the descriptions thoroughly. Getting the facts is crucial, and every wise consumer should do it.

Stick to your ideal dosage

Once you pick a product that works for you, sticking to the ideal dosage should be next on your checklist. As a first-time user, it is best to follow the dosage prescribed by your healthcare provider. They consider several factors such as your age, gender, weight, medical condition, and severity to recommend an ideal dosage. Sticking to it helps to control treatment and understand its efficacy for you. Of course, dosages can be adjusted over time depending on your tolerance levels and changes in your health condition. But you should avoid going over the top, no matter how tempting a quick hit for pain relief sounds. Discuss the changes with your doctor, and follow their orders.

Follow the precautions

Cannabis effects may vary depending on the natural tolerance of the user. Some consumers take it well and experience positive effects such as pain relief, a sense of euphoria, and relaxation from the first session. Others may experience side effects like feeling paranoid or anxious. You must have realistic expectations to start with. Additionally, you should follow the precautions suggested by your doctor, budtender, and seasoned users. Going low and slow is the key to getting the best outcomes. You must also stay ahead of the storage guidelines to ensure the integrity and safety of the products. Choose a safe place for your sessions, and steer clear of driving. Besides following the medical recommendations, stick with the legal regulations to avoid trouble with the authorities.

Preparing for the medical cannabis journey takes some effort, but it opens you up to a life-changing experience. The transition from western medication to alternative therapies leads to better outcomes while reducing the risk of side effects in the long run. Cannabis can help you avoid painkillers, sleeping pills, and antidepressants and live a healthier life. But everything boils down to getting a good start with this potent therapeutic aid. Fortunately, it is easier than you imagine. Follow these tips to stay ahead of the expectations and get the best results with the exceptional healing journey.