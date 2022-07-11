How to Make Your Day at Work More Productive

The average human will spend over 90,000 hours of their lifetime working. However, how much of this time is spent in a productive manner? As we all know, some days you manage to accomplish much more than others. If certain days you feel more energised and other moments you feel less capable in your endeavours, it’s important to push your productivity to the maximum. Nevertheless, this is easier said than done. Here are a few ways to make your day at work more productive.

Change The Layout of Your Office

How you arrange your furniture can have an effect on your concentration levels. For example, if your desk is placed in the darkest corner of the room, you may find yourself struggling to stay alert. Adversely, you should look for an area with plenty of natural light. If you’re stuck on how to rearrange the layout of your office, don’t be afraid to play around with the space until you find something you’re happy with.

Purchase a Standing Desk

Standing desks are the latest trend in many offices as the benefits of standing at work are widespread. More notably, stretching your legs and changing positions during your time at work can help give you an energy burst, alleviate pain, increase your focus, and improve. Not to mention, you also burn a few extra calories whilst you stand.

Bring More Greenery into The Space

Having plenty of plants in the office is very attractive to the eye and creates a pleasant environment. However, aesthetics isn’t the only reason you should consider bringing more greenery into your office. Indoor plants have been shown to decrease stress, reduce fatigue, improve performance, and help ease anxiety. Some fantastic office plants you should consider purchasing include the Peace Lily, the Snake Plant, the Nerve Plant, and the Arrowhead Plant.

Take Regular Breaks

It’s crucial that you take regular breaks during your working day, as refusing to do so could cause your energy levels to seriously deplete. A short break every 60 or 90 minutes can help increase your focus, however, others prefer the Pomodoro Technique. The latter consists of working solidly for 25 minutes and then taking a 3-to-5-minute break afterwards. Find a method that works well for you and watch your energy levels skyrocket.

Incorporate Motivating Colours

Feeling motivated in your work environment is essential to your productivity levels. We recommend choosing a colour palette that is both soothing and energy inducing. Blue is a very intellectual yet calming colour that can help enhance your concentration. On the other hand, yellow is a very vivid and energising colour that can help encourage a positive mindset.

Isolate Yourself from Distractions

In our day and age, we are constantly receiving and digesting information, so much so that it can be a big distraction when it comes to work. If you isolate yourself from any potential distractions, such as your phone, you’ll feel a greater sense of accomplishment at the end of the day. You’ll notice how the hours fly by as your to-do list becomes shorter. Not only will you appreciate your new level of productivity, but so will your colleagues and superiors.

Personalise Your Desk

Sometimes all you need to increase your focus is a fair bit of inspiration. Don’t feel afraid to personalise the desk you work on. You can do so by setting up motivational posters, purchasing colourful stationary, or even adding a bouquet of fresh flowers onto your desk. However, it’s worth checking with management whether your company has any restrictions regarding the number of items you can put on your desk.

Stay Hydrated to Avoid Fatigue

Keeping hydrated during your day at the office can help improve your cognitive performance. In order to stay hydrated, you should aim to drink around 15.5 cups or 3.7 litres of water each day. For women, the amount is slightly less at around 11.5 cups or 2.7 litres of water. Set yourself a daily goal and try to drink the recommended amount to avoid fatigue and increase your focus.

It’s worth mentioning that different techniques will work better for some than for others. Finding your productive sweet spot is a process of trial and error, so don’t feel disheartened if at first you don’t succeed. Mix and match some of the techniques mentioned in the article until you find a combination that’s just right. Once you find your productive sweet spot, you’ll never want to turn back.