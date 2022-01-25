How to Find the Right Storage Unit for Your Merchandise

If you’re like many small business owners, you may find yourself struggling to find space to store your extra stock or products. Office and home space can quickly fill up, so it’s important to find a secure place to keep your extra merchandise. A storage unit is a perfect solution for this problem. There are many different types of storage units available, so it’s important to do your research and find one that fits your needs and budget.

Figure out how much space you need

Before you start looking for a storage unit, it’s important to determine how much space you actually need. Write down a list of every item that needs to go into the storage unit and do some quick math to figure out exactly how many cubic feet or square feet you will need. You may find that you need to rent two or more storage units to accommodate everything you have. This will help you save money and time in the end. If you’re a little bit lost you can find out more here as well as by consulting with online resources. This will help you get a good idea of what’s available to you.

Types of storage facilities available

There are many different types of storage facilities including outdoor self-storage, traditional indoor self-storage, and mini-warehouses dedicated specifically for storing smaller items like boats and RVs. Outdoor self-storage tends to be less expensive, but outdoor storage units can be damaged by bad weather and it can sometimes be more of a hassle than an indoor storage facility. Traditional self-storage usually comes in increments of 10×10 or 5×15 feet and gives you the most freedom to choose where you place your belongings. Indoor facilities offer 24-hour access to your unit, but it will be more expensive. Mini-warehouses usually offer a higher level of security and provide the most storage space for your dollar.

Pricing differences between facilities

If you are on a budget, outdoor self-storage may be a better option because they tend to have lower prices when compared to indoor self-storage or mini-warehouses. Indoor facilities often have a lower price per square foot, but it will be more expensive overall because you’ll need a larger storage unit to fit all of your items. Mini-warehouses offer the best value for your dollar if you don’t mind not having 24-hour access.

What is the climate like?

Even though some storage facilities are indoors, you still need to consider the weather in that area of the country. Areas with extreme heat (i.e., Arizona) or cold (i.e., Alaska) climates will raise your utility costs by heating or cooling the storage unit throughout the year. As another added cost factor, consider how close the storage facility is to your home or office. The less time you have to spend running errands, the better.

What security measures are offered?

Regardless of where your storage unit is located, good security should be a top priority. Is there a guard on duty 24/7? Do they offer an alarm system? What types of internal security measures do they offer to protect your belongings from water damage or theft? Look into the security measures offered by different storage facilities and select one that offers a high level of security.

Ask for references

Once you have narrowed down your list to a few potential storage facilities, it’s time to ask for references. Talk to other business owners and property managers in your area and ask them who they use for storage units. Reviewing any available online reviews will also give you a better idea of whether or not you want to work with that specific storage company. Once you determine how much space you need, find out what type of facilities are available.

When you are starting or running a business, it is important to have a secure place to store your extra stock or products. Whether you need storage for an RV, boat, furniture pieces, clothing line inventory, tools, and equipment – the list goes on – finding the right storage facility that meets all of your needs can be challenging. You don’t want them taking up space in your home or office so picking one with good security measures is necessary. Figure out how much room you need before looking at different types of facilities available for rent. Consider what type of climate will affect your utility costs when choosing which area in the country offers the best value without sacrificing safety for price considerations.