How to Become a Popular Brand on Instagram

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms with 815 million monthly users globally, growing tremendously since 2011. Instagram is the ideal place for everyone, whether you are using it for your own personal use or whether you are a brand or business, having an active Instagram account can benefit you in many ways.

If you want to become a popular brand or business on Instagram, there is a formula that you can follow to make this happen for you because Instagram offers brands a lot of potential to grow and many brand and business have become successful using Instagram. So if you want to use Instagram to grow success, here is what you need to do:

Find your niche

It is very important that you find you niche on social media. A niche is a segment of the market that you are going to specialize in for example food or beauty. There are so many niches available, some of them include:

Fashion

Food

Art/design

Modelling/girls

Travel

Beauty

When you belong to a niche you attract more engagement and potential customers by targeting an audience that has the same interests that you do.

Engage whenever you can

You cannot be successful on social media unless you engage. You have to interact with your followers on a regular basis to establish a community and loyalty between you and the people who follow you. To engage is simple, you just need to have a voice online. Comment on posts and reply to peoples comments on your posts, ask people questions and respond to questions asked and like posts and comments. Instagram has a lovely feature that allows you to host polls and questionnaires on your Instagram story that allows you to get to know your followers.

Engagement is vital because it is a good way to measure how many people are interacting with your brand on a daily basis. It also helps you gain a better market reach, improves brand awareness and you gain followers.

Use hashtags

Every social media platform available has hashtags that you should definitely be using. Hashtags are a good way to connect on social media and they also make it easier to discover posts around a specific topic. They also get your posts seen by a larger audience increasing your chances of gaining more followers.

When using hashtags, you need to be mindful of a few things, firstly, avoid using too many hashtags on a post, the most common number of hashtags used is between 1 and 3 but the consensus is that 11 hashtags is a good number to start with. Secondly, avoid using hashtags that are too long. Keep them short and simple and don’t use irrelevant or repetitive hashtags because by doing so you risk your post being penalized by the algorithm.

Hashtags can also be used in hashtag challenges where users create videos that benefit your brands reputation and raises awareness about your brand.

Use influencers

One thing that social media has birthed is the influencer. Influencers are prominent people with a large following that create content specializing in a certain niche. They usually collaborate with brands and businesses to promote and advertise products and services in exchange for money or products or both. Influencers are good to use because they have a large and loyal following so by collaborating with them, you are reaching a wider audience and could gain potential customers and followers.

Now you might be thinking, “how much do influencers cost?”, well it depends on how many followers they have. The larger their follower count, the more they will cost you financially however, like previously mentioned, some offer their services in exchange for products or services and some do it for both products and money. When choosing an influencer you have to first look at the influencers in your niche and then choose one based on shared values and ideals.

With the above information and consistency, it won’t be long before your brand becomes popular on Instagram. Remember, try new ways to get followers, find your niche, engage whenever you can, use hashtags and make use of influencers. By following these simple guidelines, you are sure to find success!