How to Become a Personal Trainer in 6 Steps

Becoming a personal trainer is a great way to help others achieve their fitness goals while also working on your own health and wellness. It can be a challenging but rewarding process, and with the right knowledge and motivation, you can become certified in as little as six steps!

1) Get Certified

One of the first things you’ll want to do is get certified as a personal trainer. While there are many certifying bodies, some of the most recognized are NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine), ACE (Aerobics and Fitness Association of America), ACSM (American College of Sports Medicine), or ISSA (International Sports Sciences Association). You need to be certified to be a personal trainer if you want to be taken seriously. To become certified, you’ll have to study for and pass an exam with your certifying body (the ones we mentioned above). The process varies by the certifying body, but generally requires that you have a high school diploma or GED, have CPR training, take an accredited certification pre-test (which may include an application fee), then complete the national certification exam. You can find more information by searching “how to become a personal trainer” on the web or by visiting your certifying body’s website.

2) Choose A Fitness Specialty

There are several different specializations you can choose, each with its own specialized training. These include group fitness, flexibility training, injury rehabilitation coaching, cardiovascular/cardiorespiratory conditioning, personal training, strength and conditioning, or sports performance. Each specialization offers a unique approach to helping people achieve their fitness goals while teaching them about health and wellness. Think about what your interests and goals are and choose a specialty that addresses them.

3) Get Experience

In addition to your certification, it’s important that you get experience as a personal trainer. Many employers will want to see experience before hiring you for full-time work, so if possible, volunteer or find part-time work at a gym before seeking out full-time employment. The more time and effort you put into getting experience as a personal trainer, the more opportunities will open up for you. Try Googling “personal trainer jobs” and “personal training jobs,” and you should get some results. Closer to home, be sure to ask your gym if they’re hiring personal trainers; you might even be able to get a full-time job there at the same time you get experience!

4) Enhance Your Education

Once you get started working as a personal trainer, you’ll find that there’s always more to learn. Many trainers pursue additional education in order to stay up-to-date with the latest research and techniques. You can do this by taking workshops or seminars offered by your certifying body or other organizations, enrolling in online courses, or getting a degree from an accredited college or university. The more you learn, the better a trainer you’ll be, and the more opportunities will open up for you!

5) Promote Your Work

After you complete all of the above steps, it’s time to start promoting yourself as a personal trainer. Now that you’re officially certified, have experience under your belt, and understand more about health and wellness than ever before, let the world know what you can do! You can promote your work by posting flyers in local businesses or gyms, offering group fitness classes (if appropriate to your specialty), or handing out business cards to people you meet. If you plan on running a mobile personal training practice, put your contact information on your car so that people can call or text you for an appointment!

6) Form Prices

Lastly, you need to figure out how much you’re going to charge for your services. Keep in mind that your rates will likely be lower than that of more experienced trainers, so you’ll need to factor this in when setting your prices. You can decide whether you want to charge hourly, for each session, or per week, and base your pricing on the average cost of personal training at your location (if you’re working at a gym). Setting up rates may seem daunting initially, but a little research and some rational thought should help you figure it out.

Since becoming a personal trainer takes time, remember to take it one step at a time. If you follow these steps and keep yourself motivated, you’ll be able to train people safely and effectively in no time! Remember: get certified first, then get experience, then enhance your education, then promote yourself, and finally set up your rates. We hope this article has helped you. Good luck!